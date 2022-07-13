The future of music and Web3

Mixtape is a web3 app since it uses creator economy and blockchain.

The Future It’s clear that there’s a lot of excitement.

Web3 could improve artists’ and fans’ metaverse connections.

Advertisement

Streaming music services make it easier for musicians to get heard. They’ve made it difficult for musicians to make a living. Spotify and Apple Music pay less than a penny per stream. Unless you’re Taylor Swift or Ed Sheeran, the Rockstar lifestyle you dreamed of is doubtful.

Most prospective professional musicians can’t stop their day jobs to focus on music full-time. Web3 may change that. Immersive, distributed platforms, dubbed the next level of the internet, might help artists and fans connect in the metaverse. New tools and platforms could help songwriters and performers access new funding options. Even if it’s not a route to mansions and private aircraft, it could help thousands of music lovers make a living.

It’s the third main iteration of the web, however details may vary. The first web was static, read-only HTML pages, while the second web is social media. Web3 will reportedly have 3D graphical user interfaces instead of flat text sites. Blockchain, cryptography, and distributed computing will decentralize it. This means that instead of logging into services and apps owned by Google, Facebook, or Microsoft, we will own and control our own data and how it is used. How does this affect music?

Blockchain, web3, and metaverse technologies could uncover many possibilities for the music industry. New platforms built on immersive and interactive technologies offer new ways to share and enjoy music together. This might imply a fairer bargain for artists and additional tools for fans to guarantee their money goes to people they love.

Click here to witness my conversation with Jon Cheney, CEO and co-founder of OCAVU, and Rob Duffin, co-founder and senior VP of Mixtape Social, where we discuss how web3 may effect the future of music.

Also Read Web3 Remains ‘Mega-Mega Bullish’ Despite, Polygon Co-Founder The bear market will last a long time, but things could return...