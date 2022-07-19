Vivo Flying Drone Camera Phone Price in Pakistan & details

The Vivo camera on the Vivo Drone Camera Phone can be slid out of the phone to take pictures from a distance.

This is the world’s first flying camera phone, with some impressive capabilities, and it will costs Rs 2,07,999 Pakistani rupees.

Read more: Apple iphone 13 pro max price in Pakistan & Details

Advertisement

Vivo Flying Camera Phone Mobile Full Specification & Detail

General

Design Advertisement Dimensions 147.3 x 71.3 x 7.6 mm Weight 228 GRAM Protection GRILLA GLASS 7 Advertisement

Advertisement

Network Dual SIM DUAL SIM 2G Network GSM 3G Network HSDPA 4G Network LTE 5G Network 5G Advertisement

Display Display Type SUPER AMOLED Size 6.84” Resolution 1440 x 3100 pixels Pixel Density 410 PPI Touch Screen YES Display Protection GORILLA GLASS7

Advertisement

Media Loudspeaker YES Handsfree YES Advertisement

Camera Primary 200MP drone camera+16MP+5MP+32MP Camera Features LED Selfie Camera 64MP Selfie Camera Features HDR

Software Advertisement Operating System ANDROID 12 Advertisement

Hardware Chipset Qualconm Snapdragon 888 GPU G58 MC3 RAM (Memory) 12 GB Internal Storage 128/256 GB Sensors Fingerprint /accelerometer/ gyro/proximity Advertisement

Connectivity Advertisement Bluetooth YES v52 Wi-fi YES USB YES Advertisement