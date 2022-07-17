Windows 12 might come out as early as 2024

Sources predict that Microsoft would stick to a three-year OS release timetable.

It took six years to get to Windows 11, but the next big operating system windows 12 may be come considerably sooner than that. Windows Central speculates that Windows 12 might be released as early as 2024 based on information gathered from sources familiar with the matter, who predict that Microsoft would stick to a three-year OS release timetable.

In 2024, Microsoft plans to release a big upgrade to Windows 11, however at this time it is unknown whether this will be Windows 12 or merely a new version of Windows 11. Microsoft also intends to enhance the regularity with which new Windows features are released to existing users.

With Windows 11 22H2, Microsoft launched “Moments,” an upgrade that allows developers to distribute large features to current customers without rolling out significant updates. Because of this, Microsoft was able to include a weather widget into the Windows 11 taskbar. The new version is sometimes known as Sunny Valley 2.

The release of Sunny Valley 3 was formerly expected to take place in 2023, however this release window has been pushed back to 2024. It’s not known whether it will be out before or after the next big operating system update.

Users would be able to obtain new features much more quickly than previously, without needing to wait for major OS upgrades, using this new technique of distributing Windows updates. This will also provide extra time for developers to check newly added features for bugs before the product is released to the public.

