Iphone 14 Pro Max Price in Pakistan
Iphone 14 Pro Max Price in Pakistan is Rs.299340 to Rs.332600 (expected)
The front design of the phone will be significantly different from current iPhone models. It will have a camera and sensor cutout with a hole and pill-shaped cutout. It will have a flat frame body and the same speaker grill as the iPhone 13.
Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max detailed specifications
|BUILD
|OS
|IOS 15
|Dimensions
|N/A
|Weight
|N/A
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Various
|FREQUENCY
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 13(700), 17(700), 18(800), 19(800), 20(800), 25(1900), 26(850), 28(700), 29(700), 30(2300), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500), 66(1700/2100)
|5G Band
|Sub6/mmWave
|PROCESSOR
|CPU
|3.1 Ghz Hexa Core
|Chipset
|Apple A15 Bionic (5 nm)
|GPU
|Apple GPU (8-core graphics)
|DISPLAY
|Technology
|Liquid Retina XDR mini-LED LCD, Multitouch
|Size
|6.7 Inches
|Resolution
|1284 x 2778 Pixels (~457 PPI)
|Protection
|Scratch-resistant glass, oleophobic coating
|MEMORY
|Built-in
|256/512GB Built-in, 8GB RAM
|Card
|No
|CAMERA
|Main
|Quad Camera: 12 MP, f/1.6, 26mm (wide), dual pixel PDAF, sensor-shift stabilization (IBIS) + 12 MP, f/2.0, 65mm (telephoto), 1/3.4″, PDAF, OIS, 2.5x optical zoom + 12 MP, f/1.8, 13mm (ultrawide), AF + TOF 3D LiDAR scanner (depth), dual-LED dual-tone flash
|Features
|HDR (photo/panorama), Video ([email protected]/30/60fps, [email protected]/60/120/240fps, 10â€‘bit HDR, Dolby Vision HDR (up to 60fps), stereo sound rec.)
|Front
|Dual 12 MP, f/2.2, 23mm (wide), 1/3.6
|CONNECTIVITY
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6e, dual-band, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.2 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, GALILEO, QZSS
|USB
|Lightning, USB 2.0
|NFC
|Yes
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A, 5G capable, EV-DO Rev.A 3.1 Mbps)
|FEATURES
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Barometer, Compass, Face ID, Gyro, Proximity
|Audio
|Lightning to 3.5 mm headphone jack adapter, MP3/WAV/AAX+/AIFF/Apple Lossless player, MP4/H.264 player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5 (Safari)
|Messaging
|iMessage, SMS (threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Email
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Glass front + Gorilla Glass), Glass back + Gorilla Glass), Stainless steel frame, IP68 dust/water resistant (up to 6m for 30 mins), Apple Pay (Visa, MasterCard, AMEX certified), Siri natural language commands and dictation, Ultra-Wideband (UWB) support, Satellite emergency calls
|BATTERY
|Capacity
|(Li-ion Non removable), 4500 mAh
