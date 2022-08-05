Apple iPhone 8 price in Pakistan & features.

After a lengthy wait, the Apple iPhone 8 is finally here, and it is the best hit from its manufacturer Apple thus far. We’ve previously heard that this phone has a new design, and reports suggest that Apple’s next new iPhone 8 will include an integrated home button.

A fingerprint scanner is set below the screen on the front, while the front camera is located on the top of the Apple iPhone 8 display. In 2017, you will be able to view with your own eyes how the world’s leading brand has improved and adapted a completely new approach for the manufacture of the iPhone 8.

The latest Apple A11 chipset is packed with a hexacore processor, and iOS 11 is running inside the veins of the Apple iPhone 8. A 4.7-inch LED-backlit IPS LCD display protected by Sapphire crystal glass and oleophobic coating is installed for the first time in Apple’s ten-year history.

2GB of RAM makes the iPhone 8 more reliable for multitasking, while 256GB of built-in capacious memory is installed inside Apple’s chassis for the storage of large programs and data.

This latest model, like the iPhone 7 Plus, includes a 12 MP dual camera on the back to make photographs of the Apple iPhone 8 more colorful and noise-free.

Apple iPhone 8 price in Pakistan

The Apple iPhone 8 expected price in Pakistan is ₨ 108,610.

Apple iPhone 8 Specifications:

Build OS IOS 11 Dimensions 138.4 x 67.3 x 7.3 mm Weight 148 g SIM Single SIM (Nano-SIM) Colors Silver, Space Gray, Gold Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 13(700), 17(700), 18(800), 19(800), 20(800), 25(1900), 26(850), 28(700), 29(700), 30(2300), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500), 66(1700/2100) Processor CPU Hexa Core (2x Monsoon + 4x Mistral) Chipset Apple A11 Bionic GPU (3-core graphics) Display Technology LED-backlit IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen , 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 4.7 Inches Resolution 750 x 1334 Pixels (~326 PPI) Protection Ion-strengthened glass, oleophobic coating Extra Features Wide color gamut display, 3D Touch display & home button, True-tone display Memory Built-in 64/256GB Built-in, 2GB RAM Card No Camera Main 12 MP, Autofocus, OIS, Quad-LED + dual tone flash Features f/1.8, 28mm, phase detection, 1/3″ sensor size, Geo-tagging, simultaneous 4K video and 8MP image recording, touch focus , face/smile detection, HDR (photo/panorama), Video ([email protected]/30/60fps, [email protected]/60/120/240fps) Front 7 MP, f/2.2, [email protected], [email protected], face detection, HDR, panorama Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, hotspot Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO Radio No USB 2.0, reversible connector NFC Yes Data GPRS , EDGE , 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE-A (4CA) Cat16 1024/150 Mbps, EV-DO Rev.A 3.1 ) Features Sensors Accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass, barometer, Fingerprint (front-mounted) Audio Lightning to 3.5 mm headphone jack adapter, MP3/WAV/AAX+/AIFF/Apple Lossless player, MP4/H.264 player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 (Safari) Messaging iMessage, SMS (threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Email Games built-in + downloadable Torch Yes Extra Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Lightning to 3.5 mm headphone jack adapter incl, IP67 certified – dust and water resistant, Siri natural language commands and dictation, iCloud cloud service, Water resistant up to 1.5 meters and 30 minutes, Apple Pay (Visa, MasterCard, AMEX certified), Document editor Battery Capacity (Li-ion Non removable), 1821 mAh Talktime up to 14 hrs Musicplay up to 40 hrs – Wireless charging, Fast battery charging: 50% in 30 min

Price Price in Rs: 108,610 Price in USD: $809

