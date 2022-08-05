Advertisement
Apple iPhone 8 price in Pakistan & features

Articles
Apple iPhone 8 price in Pakistan & features.

After a lengthy wait, the Apple iPhone 8 is finally here, and it is the best hit from its manufacturer Apple thus far. We’ve previously heard that this phone has a new design, and reports suggest that Apple’s next new iPhone 8 will include an integrated home button.

A fingerprint scanner is set below the screen on the front, while the front camera is located on the top of the Apple iPhone 8 display. In 2017, you will be able to view with your own eyes how the world’s leading brand has improved and adapted a completely new approach for the manufacture of the iPhone 8.

The latest Apple A11 chipset is packed with a hexacore processor, and iOS 11 is running inside the veins of the Apple iPhone 8. A 4.7-inch LED-backlit IPS LCD display protected by Sapphire crystal glass and oleophobic coating is installed for the first time in Apple’s ten-year history.

2GB of RAM makes the iPhone 8 more reliable for multitasking, while 256GB of built-in capacious memory is installed inside Apple’s chassis for the storage of large programs and data.

This latest model, like the iPhone 7 Plus, includes a 12 MP dual camera on the back to make photographs of the Apple iPhone 8 more colorful and noise-free.

Apple iPhone 8 price in Pakistan

The Apple iPhone 8 expected price in Pakistan is ₨ 108,610.

Apple iPhone 8 Specifications:

BuildOSIOS 11
Dimensions138.4 x 67.3 x 7.3 mm
Weight148 g
SIMSingle SIM (Nano-SIM)
ColorsSilver, Space Gray, Gold
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 13(700), 17(700), 18(800), 19(800), 20(800), 25(1900), 26(850), 28(700), 29(700), 30(2300), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500), 66(1700/2100)
ProcessorCPUHexa Core (2x Monsoon + 4x Mistral)
ChipsetApple A11 Bionic
GPU(3-core graphics)
DisplayTechnologyLED-backlit IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size4.7 Inches
Resolution750 x 1334 Pixels (~326 PPI)
ProtectionIon-strengthened glass, oleophobic coating
Extra FeaturesWide color gamut display, 3D Touch display & home button, True-tone display
MemoryBuilt-in64/256GB Built-in, 2GB RAM
CardNo
CameraMain12 MP, Autofocus, OIS, Quad-LED + dual tone flash
Featuresf/1.8, 28mm, phase detection, 1/3″ sensor size, Geo-tagging, simultaneous 4K video and 8MP image recording, touch focus, face/smile detection, HDR (photo/panorama), Video ([email protected]/30/60fps, [email protected]/60/120/240fps)
Front7 MP, f/2.2, [email protected][email protected], face detection, HDR, panorama
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO
RadioNo
USB2.0, reversible connector
NFCYes
DataGPRSEDGE, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE-A (4CA) Cat16 1024/150 Mbps, EV-DO Rev.A 3.1 )
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass, barometer, Fingerprint (front-mounted)
AudioLightning to 3.5 mm headphone jack adapter, MP3/WAV/AAX+/AIFF/Apple Lossless player, MP4/H.264 player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5 (Safari)
MessagingiMessage, SMS (threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Email
Gamesbuilt-in + downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraActive noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Lightning to 3.5 mm headphone jack adapter incl, IP67 certified – dust and water resistant, Siri natural language commands and dictation, iCloud cloud service, Water resistant up to 1.5 meters and 30 minutes, Apple Pay (Visa, MasterCard, AMEX certified), Document editor
BatteryCapacity(Li-ion Non removable), 1821 mAh
Talktimeup to 14 hrs
Musicplayup to 40 hrs
– Wireless charging, Fast battery charging: 50% in 30 min

Price

Price in Rs: 108,610    Price in USD: $809

 

Read More News On

Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


