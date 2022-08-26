Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
  • News
  • Sci-Tech
  • Boeing targets mid 2023, first Starliner mission carrying astronauts
Boeing targets mid 2023, first Starliner mission carrying astronauts

Boeing targets mid 2023, first Starliner mission carrying astronauts

Articles
Advertisement
Boeing targets mid 2023, first Starliner mission carrying astronauts

Boeing targets mid 2023, first Starliner mission carrying astronauts

Advertisement
  • The first Starliner voyage to the International. Space Station.
  • With astronauts aboard is targeted for February 2023.

Boeing is under a $4.5 billion fixed-price NASA contract for Starliner development and six routine missions.

Advertisement

After the spacecraft’s certification.

Starliner’s first crewed flight would come nearly a year after the spacecraft flew to the space station and back without any humans in March, completing a critical demonstration mission for NASA on its second try after software failures cut short a similar test flight in 2019.

Boeing and NASA expect to fly the crewed mission after engineers correct issues encountered during Starliner’s March test flight, including a few onboard thruster failures during the spacecraft’s ascent to orbit that the company’s Starliner boss, Mark Nappi, attributed to debris.

“Currently we’re targeting a launch date as early as February of 2023,” Steve Stich, head of the NASA program that oversees Starliner’s development, told reporters in a joint news conference with Boeing.

The crewed Starliner capsule is expected to integrate with its Atlas 5 rocket in November, Nappi said, once NASA approves of Boeing’s fixes to the thruster issues. The Atlas 5 launch vehicle was built by a joint venture of Boeing and Lockheed Martin .
Advertisement

The eight-day mission, transporting NASA astronauts Barry Wilmore and Sunita Williams to the station and back, would mark the final test mission before NASA can certify Starliner for routine astronaut missions.

Once certified, the capsule would become NASA’s second option for getting astronauts to and from the station, joining SpaceX’s Crew Dragon spacecraft, which was certified in 2020.

Launch schedule changes and engineering fixes resulting from Starliner’s March test mission cost Boeing $93 million, the company said in July, bringing Boeing’s total Starliner-related charges to $688 million since the spacecraft’s 2019 test failures.

Advertisement

Also Read

Meta comes to $37.5 mln settlement of Facebook lawsuit
Meta comes to $37.5 mln settlement of Facebook lawsuit

Meta Platforms Inc (META.O) came to a $37.5 million settlement. Claim blaming...

Advertisement

 

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Elon Musk suspends Kanye West over swastika tweet
Elon Musk suspends Kanye West over swastika tweet
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra price in Pakistan and features
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra price in Pakistan and features
Xiaomi Poco x3 pro price in Pakistan and specifications
Xiaomi Poco x3 pro price in Pakistan and specifications
Realme C35 price in Pakistan and specifications
Realme C35 price in Pakistan and specifications
Samsung Galaxy A30 price in Pakistan and specs
Samsung Galaxy A30 price in Pakistan and specs
Samsung Galaxy S21 5G price in Pakistan and features
Samsung Galaxy S21 5G price in Pakistan and features
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story