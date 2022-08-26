Google’s Tech Valley to upgrade schools in Karachi

Advertisement
  • An MoU has been signed between the Sindh government and Tech Valley Pakistan.
  • Tech Valley will be in charge of integrating Google’s digital learning platforms in schools.
  • The MoU will digitize Karachi’s school education ecosystem and improve students’ engagement in learning.
A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to digitize schools in Karachi has been signed between the Sindh government and Tech Valley Pakistan, a Google for Education country partner.

The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed on Thursday by Ghulam Akbar Laghari, Secretary of Sindh Education and Literacy Department (SELD), and Umar Farooq, CEO of Tech Valley.

In order to transform students’ learning experiences, Tech Valley will be in charge of integrating Google’s digital learning platforms in schools.

Google Classroom is one of the systems that enable professors to post reading materials, assignments, and quizzes as well as interact with students in real-time.

Additionally, Tech Valley will train thousands of students and teachers from all over Sindh in various Computer Science (CS) courses.

The Google CS First and Be Internet Awesome initiatives will initially train 250 students and 100 teachers from five schools.

In his remarks, Secretary SELD praised Tech Valley and Google for taking the initiative to transform Sindh’s school system and urged other firms to pursue similar partnerships.

According to CEO Tech Valley, the MoU will digitize Karachi’s school education ecosystem and improve students’ engagement in learning.

 

