Hyundai and Kia Cars Can Be Stolen using a USB Cable

Some old imports, like the Sportage, Tucson, Rio, Elantra, could be stolen with a USB cable.

Cars made between 2011 and 2015 are more likely to be stolen.

USB cable can be used to steal certain Hyundai and Kia models.

Recent reports from the US say that a USB cable could be used to steal certain Hyundai and Kia cars. Details show that cars made between 2011 and 2015 are more likely to be stolen because they don’t have engine immobilizer technology. Car theft is becoming a sport for some bad people, and people all over the world are coming up with new ways to steal cars.

In these kinds of cars, thieves can start the engine by plugging in the USB cable in a certain place. The report also says that a group called “Kia Boys” put up a video on social media that shows how to start a 2011–2015 Kia or Hyundai car with just a USB cable.

Several big cities in the US, such as Cincinnati, St. Louis, Columbus, and others, have seen a sharp rise in the theft of the vehicles listed above. But there are no new cars in the incidents.

Luckily, most Hyundai and Kia models in Pakistan are newer ones that are less likely to be stolen this way. Some old imports, like the Sportage, Tucson, Rio, Elantra, and so on, could be stolen with a USB cable. The people who own these cars should be on the lookout or buy an aftermarket solution to keep their cars safe.

