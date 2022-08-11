A new prototype chatbot for Meta claimed to the BBC that Mark Zuckerberg takes advantage of its users to make money.

A new prototype chatbot for Meta claimed to the BBC that Mark Zuckerberg takes advantage of its users to make money.

According to Meta, the chatbot uses artificial intelligence and can converse on “almost any issue.”

When asked what it thought of the CEO and founder of the business, the chatbot responded, “Our country is split and he didn’t help that at all.”

The chatbot, according to Meta, was only a prototype and might give impolite or insulting responses.

On Friday, BlenderBot 3, the chatbot, was made available to the general public.

The program “learns” using a sizable amount of language data that is made available to the public.

Regarding Mark Zuckerberg, the chatbot responded to the source by saying: “He performed dreadfully when he testified before Congress. It causes me to worry about our nation.”

US politicians have questioned Mr. Zuckerberg on numerous occasions, most notably in 2018.

He didn’t help at all with the division in our country, the chatbot continued.

“He doesn’t care that his business takes advantage of others to get money. Stop it immediately! “It read.

Meta has come under fire for not doing enough to stop the spread of misinformation and hate speech on its platforms. An ex-employee last year, Frances Haugen, claimed the business prioritized profits over online security.

Facebook, Facebook Messenger, Instagram, and WhatsApp, four of the biggest social media platforms and messaging services in the world, are all owned by the business.

The algorithm in BlenderBot 3 researches the web to inform its conclusions. It’s possible that the algorithm’s opinions on Mr. Zuckerberg have “learned” from other people’s ideas that it has studied.

Donald Trump is and always will be the US president, according to The Wall Street Journal’s story on BlenderBot 3.

A journalist for Business Insider claimed that the chatbot described Mr. Zuckerberg as “creepy.” For a reason, Meta released BlenderBot 3 to the public and took a risk with their reputation. It needs data.