Oppo A16K Price in Pakistan – MediaTek Helio G35

OPPO A16K price in Pakistan is
PKR 23,999 [Expected]. This smartphone has 256GB Built-in and the other variant comes with 4GB RAM and with 6.52 inches display. The OPPO A16K packs a 5000 mAh battery and it has three cameras on back, with the main 13 MP along with 2 MP and 2 MP camera. Oppo A16K Full Specifications
Network Technology GSM / HSPA / LTE 2G bands GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 – SIM 1 & SIM 2 3G bands HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100 4G bands 1, 3, 5, 8, 38, 40, 41 Speed HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, LTE
Body Dimensions 163.8 x 75.6 x 8.4 mm (6.45 x 2.98 x 0.33 in) Weight 190 g (6.70 oz) SIM Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)
Display Type IPS LCD, 480 nits (typ) Size 6.52 inches, 102.6 cm 2 (~82.9% screen-to-body ratio) Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels, 20:9 ratio (~269 ppi density)
Platform OS Android 11, ColorOS 11.1 Chipset MediaTek MT6765G Helio G35 (12 nm) CPU Octa-core (4×2.3 GHz Cortex-A53 & 4×1.8 GHz Cortex-A53) GPU PowerVR GE8320
Memory Card slot microSDXC Internal 32GB 3GB RAM, 64GB 4GB RAM, 256GB 4GB RAM eMMC 5.1
Main Camera Triple 13 MP, f/2.2, 26mm (wide), 1/3.06″, 1.12Âµm, PDAF 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth) Features LED flash, HDR, panorama Video [email protected]
Sound Loudspeaker Yes 3.5mm jack Yes
Comms WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth 5.0, A2DP, LE, aptX GPS Yes, with A-GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO, BDS, QZSS NFC No Radio FM radio USB USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
Features Sensors Fingerprint (side-mounted), accelerometer, proximity, compass
Battery Type Li-Po 5000 mAh, non-removable