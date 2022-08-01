Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Sci-Tech
  • Samsung Galaxy A31 Price in Pakistan & Full Specifications
Samsung Galaxy A31 Price in Pakistan & Full Specifications

Samsung Galaxy A31 Price in Pakistan & Full Specifications

Articles
Advertisement
Samsung Galaxy A31 Price in Pakistan & Full Specifications
Advertisement

Samsung Galaxy A31 Price in Pakistan

Samsung Galaxy A31 price in Pakistan starts at Rs. 36,999. This is for the base model, which has 4GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

In terms of specifications, the new smartphone will be powered by the Helio P65 SoC, which is a powerful chipset. The Galaxy A31 chipset from Samsung will be paired with 4 gigabytes of RAM. This amount of RAM is sufficient to run the smartphone’s functions smoothly.

Samsung Galaxy A31 detailed specifications

BuildOSAndroid 10.0 OS
UIOneUI 2.0
Dimensions159.3 x 73.1 x 8.6 mm
Weight185 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsPrism Crush Black, Prism Crush Blue, Prism Crush Red, Prism Crush White
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
ProcessorCPU2Ghz Octa Core
ChipsetHelio P65 SoC
DisplayTechnologySuper AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.4 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2400 Pixels (~411 PPI)
MemoryBuilt-in128GB Built-in, 4GB RAM
CardmicroSD Card, (supports up to 512GB)
CameraMainQuad Camera: 48 MP, f/2.0, (wide), 1/2.0″, PDAF + 8 MP, f/2.2, 13mm (ultrawide), 1/4.0″ + 5 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 5 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash
FeaturesGeo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected][email protected])
Front20 MP, f/2.2, (wide), HDR, Video ([email protected])
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, WiFi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO
RadioFM Radio
USB2.0, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector, USB On-The-Go
NFCYes
DataGPRS, EDGE, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP3/WAV/WMA/eAAC+/FLAC player, MP4/WMV/H.265 player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraActive noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh

 

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Oppo A12 price in Pakistan specifications
Oppo A12 price in Pakistan specifications
Samsung Galaxy A30 price in Pakistan specifications
Samsung Galaxy A30 price in Pakistan specifications
Vivo Y21 price in Pakistan & specifications
Vivo Y21 price in Pakistan & specifications
Samsung Galaxy A71 price in Pakistan & specifications
Samsung Galaxy A71 price in Pakistan & specifications
Oppo Reno 8 Pro price in Pakistan & specifications
Oppo Reno 8 Pro price in Pakistan & specifications
Twitter Makes Millions from Accounts Spreading Hatred & Conspiracy
Twitter Makes Millions from Accounts Spreading Hatred & Conspiracy
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story