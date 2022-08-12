Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 price in Pakistan & specifications

Samsung Galaxy A30 price in Pakistan & features
Soon, customers will be able to purchase the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, an S-series smartphone. The foldable phone has been depicted in images.
The Galaxy Z Fold 4 has a 2.84 GHz Octa-core processor and Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Plus chipset. Its GPU is Adreno 730, and the Galaxy Z Fold4 has all of them.
The 7.6-inch full HD display of the gadget (1768 x 2208 pixels). The Samsung Galaxy Z’s AMOLED 2X capacitive touchscreen is foldable.
Gorilla Glass is used to protect screens. On the phone, there is 12GB of RAM. The CPU and RAM of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 speed up work.
The Samsung Z Fold 4 has three cameras. With a 50-megapixel primary sensor, telephoto and ultra-wide cameras will each have a 12-megapixel sensor.
The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 expected price in Pakistan is ₨ 318,999.
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 Specifications:
|Build
|OS
|Android 12 OS
|UI
|OneUI 4.1
|Dimensions
|Folded: (155.1 x 67.1 x 15.8 mm), Unfolded: (155.1 x 130.1 x 6.3 mm)
|Weight
|263 g
|SIM
|Up to two Nano Sim and one eSIM
|Colors
|Graygreen, Phantom Black, Beige, Burgundy
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE
|5G Band
|SA/NSA/Sub6
|Processor
|CPU
|Octa-core (1 x 3.19 GHz Cortex-X2 + 3 x 2.75 GHz Cortex-A710 + 4 x 1.80 GHz Cortex-A510)
|Chipset
|Qualcomm SM8475 Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 (4 nm)
|GPU
|Adreno 670
|Display
|Technology
|Foldable Dynamic AMOLED 2X Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch
|Size
|7.6 Inches
|Resolution
|1812 x 2176 Pixels (~373 PPI)
|Protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass Victus+
|Extra Features
|120Hz, Cover display: Dynamic AMOLED 2X, 6.2 inches, 904 x 2316 pixels, 120Hz, 25:9 ratio, 120Hz, Corning Gorilla Glass Victus+
|Memory
|Built-in
|256/512GB Built-in, 12GB RAM, 1TB Buit-in, UFS 3.1
|Card
|No
|Camera
|Main
|Triple Camera: 50 MP, f/1.8, (wide), Dual Pixel PDAF, OIS + 10 MP, f/2.4, (telephoto), 1.0Âµm, PDAF, OIS, 3x optical zoom + 12 MP, f/2.2, 12mm (ultrawide), LED Flash
|Features
|Geo-tagging, touch focus, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected], [email protected]/240fps (gyro-EIS), [email protected] (gyro-EIS), HDR10+)
|Front
|Cover Camera: 10 MP, f/2.2, 26mm (wide), 1/3.24″, HDR, Video ([email protected], [email protected], gyro-EIS) + under display: 4 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide)
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6e, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.2 with A2DP, LE, apt-X HD
|GPS
|Yes + AGPS, GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO
|USB
|USB Type-C 3.2, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|Yes
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, 4G (LTE-A (7CA) Cat20 2000/200 Mbps), 5G capable
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Barometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Gyro, Proximity
|Audio
|32-bit/384kHz audio Tuned by AKG, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Glass front + Gorilla Glass Victus+) (folded), Plastic front (unfolded), glass back + Gorilla Glass Victus+), Aluminum frame, IPX8 water resistant (up to 1.5m for 30 mins), Armour aluminum frame with tougher drop and scratch resistance (advertised), Stylus support, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo video/editor
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 4400 mAh
|– Fast charging 25W, Fast wireless charging 15W, Reverse wireless charging 4.5W
Price
|Price in Rs: Coming Soon (Expected Rs: 318,999) Price in USD: $NA
