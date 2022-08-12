Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 price in Pakistan & specifications

Soon, customers will be able to purchase the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, an S-series smartphone. The foldable phone has been depicted in images.

The Galaxy Z Fold 4 has a 2.84 GHz Octa-core processor and Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Plus chipset. Its GPU is Adreno 730, and the Galaxy Z Fold4 has all of them.

The 7.6-inch full HD display of the gadget (1768 x 2208 pixels). The Samsung Galaxy Z’s AMOLED 2X capacitive touchscreen is foldable.

Gorilla Glass is used to protect screens. On the phone, there is 12GB of RAM. The CPU and RAM of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 speed up work.

The Samsung Z Fold 4 has three cameras. With a 50-megapixel primary sensor, telephoto and ultra-wide cameras will each have a 12-megapixel sensor.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 price in Pakistan

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 expected price in Pakistan is ₨ 318,999.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 Specifications:

Build OS Android 12 OS UI OneUI 4.1 Dimensions Folded: (155.1 x 67.1 x 15.8 mm), Unfolded: (155.1 x 130.1 x 6.3 mm) Weight 263 g SIM Up to two Nano Sim and one eSIM Colors Graygreen, Phantom Black, Beige, Burgundy Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE 5G Band SA/NSA/Sub6 Processor CPU Octa-core (1 x 3.19 GHz Cortex-X2 + 3 x 2.75 GHz Cortex-A710 + 4 x 1.80 GHz Cortex-A510) Chipset Qualcomm SM8475 Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 (4 nm) GPU Adreno 670 Display Technology Foldable Dynamic AMOLED 2X Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch Size 7.6 Inches Resolution 1812 x 2176 Pixels (~373 PPI) Protection Corning Gorilla Glass Victus+ Extra Features 120Hz, Cover display: Dynamic AMOLED 2X, 6. 2 inches , 904 x 2316 pixels, 120Hz, 25:9 ratio, 120Hz, Corning Gorilla Glass Victus+ Memory Built-in 256/512GB Built-in, 12GB RAM, 1TB Buit-in, UFS 3.1 Card No Camera Main Triple Camera: 50 MP, f/1.8, (wide), Dual Pixel PDAF, OIS + 10 MP, f/2.4, (telephoto), 1.0Âµm, PDAF, OIS, 3x optical zoom + 12 MP , f/2.2, 12mm (ultrawide), LED Flash Features Geo-tagging, touch focus , HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected], [email protected]/240fps (gyro-EIS), [email protected] (gyro-EIS), HDR10+) Front Cover Camera: 10 MP, f/2.2, 26mm (wide), 1/3.24″, HDR, Video ([email protected], [email protected], gyro-EIS) + under display: 4 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6e, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct , hotspot Bluetooth v5.2 with A2DP, LE, apt-X HD GPS Yes + AGPS, GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO USB USB Type-C 3.2, USB On-The-Go NFC Yes Data GPRS , Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, 4G (LTE-A (7CA) Cat20 2000/200 Mbps), 5G capable Features Sensors Accelerometer, Barometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Gyro, Proximity Audio 32-bit/384kHz audio Tuned by AKG, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Glass front + Gorilla Glass Victus+) (folded), Plastic front (unfolded), glass back + Gorilla Glass Victus+), Aluminum frame, IPX8 water resistant (up to 1.5m for 30 mins), Armour aluminum frame with tougher drop and scratch resistance (advertised), Stylus support, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo video/editor Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 4400 mAh – Fast charging 25W, Fast wireless charging 15W, Reverse wireless charging 4.5W

Price in Rs: Coming Soon (Expected Rs: 318,999) Price in USD: $NA

