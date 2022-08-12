Advertisement
  • Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 price in Pakistan & specifications
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 price in Pakistan & features.

Soon, customers will be able to purchase the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, an S-series smartphone. The foldable phone has been depicted in images.

The Galaxy Z Fold 4 has a 2.84 GHz Octa-core processor and Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Plus chipset. Its GPU is Adreno 730, and the Galaxy Z Fold4 has all of them.

The 7.6-inch full HD display of the gadget (1768 x 2208 pixels). The Samsung Galaxy Z’s AMOLED 2X capacitive touchscreen is foldable.

Gorilla Glass is used to protect screens. On the phone, there is 12GB of RAM. The CPU and RAM of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 speed up work.

The Samsung Z Fold 4 has three cameras. With a 50-megapixel primary sensor, telephoto and ultra-wide cameras will each have a 12-megapixel sensor.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 price in Pakistan

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 expected price in Pakistan is ₨ 318,999.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 Specifications:

BuildOSAndroid 12 OS
UIOneUI 4.1
DimensionsFolded: (155.1 x 67.1 x 15.8 mm), Unfolded: (155.1 x 130.1 x 6.3 mm)
Weight263 g
SIMUp to two Nano Sim and one eSIM
ColorsGraygreen, Phantom Black, Beige, Burgundy
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE
5G BandSA/NSA/Sub6
ProcessorCPUOcta-core (1 x 3.19 GHz Cortex-X2 + 3 x 2.75 GHz Cortex-A710 + 4 x 1.80 GHz Cortex-A510)
ChipsetQualcomm SM8475 Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 (4 nm)
GPUAdreno 670
DisplayTechnologyFoldable Dynamic AMOLED 2X Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch
Size7.6 Inches
Resolution1812 x 2176 Pixels (~373 PPI)
ProtectionCorning Gorilla Glass Victus+
Extra Features120Hz, Cover display: Dynamic AMOLED 2X, 6.2 inches, 904 x 2316 pixels, 120Hz, 25:9 ratio, 120Hz, Corning Gorilla Glass Victus+
MemoryBuilt-in256/512GB Built-in, 12GB RAM, 1TB Buit-in, UFS 3.1
CardNo
CameraMainTriple Camera: 50 MP, f/1.8, (wide), Dual Pixel PDAF, OIS + 10 MP, f/2.4, (telephoto), 1.0Âµm, PDAF, OIS, 3x optical zoom + 12 MP, f/2.2, 12mm (ultrawide), LED Flash
FeaturesGeo-tagging, touch focus, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected][email protected]/240fps (gyro-EIS), [email protected] (gyro-EIS), HDR10+)
FrontCover Camera: 10 MP, f/2.2, 26mm (wide), 1/3.24″, HDR, Video ([email protected][email protected], gyro-EIS) + under display: 4 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide)
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6e, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.2 with A2DP, LE, apt-X HD
GPSYes + AGPS, GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO
USBUSB Type-C 3.2, USB On-The-Go
NFCYes
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, 4G (LTE-A (7CA) Cat20 2000/200 Mbps), 5G capable
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Barometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Gyro, Proximity
Audio32-bit/384kHz audio Tuned by AKG, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraGlass front + Gorilla Glass Victus+) (folded), Plastic front (unfolded), glass back + Gorilla Glass Victus+), Aluminum frame, IPX8 water resistant (up to 1.5m for 30 mins), Armour aluminum frame with tougher drop and scratch resistance (advertised), Stylus support, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo video/editor
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 4400 mAh
– Fast charging 25W, Fast wireless charging 15W, Reverse wireless charging 4.5W
Price

Price in Rs: Coming Soon    (Expected Rs: 318,999)   Price in USD: $NA
