Samsung One UI 5.0 beta will launch with Android 13 in US

Samsung’s One UI 5.0 beta is now available in Germany, South Korea, and the US.

Updates for the Galaxy S22 are on the way.

The beta programme started a month earlier than intended compared to the One UI 4 Beta programme.

Samsung has improved its software updates recently. Not only has the company promised four generations of Android OS updates for its newest phones, but it also sometimes releases monthly updates before Google.

One UI 5.0 Beta has firmware version S908BXXU2ZVH4 and the August security upgrade, according to SamMobile. Updates for the Galaxy S22 are on the way.

As our reader vwite2 notes, there are’ many modest tweaks that increase usability.

9to5 Google’s change list includes greater control over notifications; additional colour palette options; new multitasking gestures; stock Android permission dialogues; faster animations; and the ability to extract text from any image or screen.

Samsung can always add more features later, but for now, it seems focused on releasing Android 13 as fast as possible, which users will welcome.

Samsung hasn’t said much about One UI 5.0 beta, but we may hear about it at the August 10 Unpacked event where the Galaxy Z Fold 4, Flip 4, Galaxy Buds 2 Pro, and Galaxy Watch 5 pair will be announced.

According to a report, One UI 5.0 will launch in October. In November 2017, a month after Android 12, the Galaxy S21 got One UI 4.

