Vivo Flying Camera Phone Price in Pakistan & full Specifications

Advertisement
The flying camera on the Vivo Drone Camera Phone can be slid out of the phone to shoot images from a distance.
This is the world’s first flying camera phone, with some impressive capabilities, and it will costs Rs 2,07,999 Pakistani rupees.
Read more: Vivo V23 Pro Price in Pakistan and full Specs
Vivo Flying Camera Phone Price in Pakistan
The Vivo Flying Camera Phone Price is RS 207,999 in Pakistan..
Advertisement
The Vivo Flying Camera Phone Specs:
Design
|Dimensions
|147.3 x 71.3 x 7.6 mm
|Weight
|228 GRAM
|Protection
|GRILLA GLASS 7
Advertisement
Network
|Dual SIM
|DUAL SIM
|2G Network
|GSM
|3G Network
|HSDPA
|4G Network
|LTE
|5G Network
|5G
Display
|Display Type
|SUPER AMOLED
|Size
|6.9”
|Resolution
|1440 x 3100 pixels
|Pixel Density
|410 PPI
|Touch Screen
|YES
|Display Protection
|GORILLA GLASS7
Advertisement
Media
|Loudspeaker
|YES
|Handsfree
|YES
Camera
|Primary
|200MP drone camera+16MP+5MP+32MP
|Camera Features
|LED
|Selfie Camera
|64MP
|Selfie Camera Features
|HDR
Advertisement
Software
|Operating System
|ANDROID 12
Advertisement
Hardware
|Chipset
|Qualconm Snapdragon 888
|GPU
|G58 MC3
|RAM (Memory)
|12 GB
|Internal Storage
|128/256 GB
|Sensors
|Fingerprint /accelerometer/ gyro/proximity
Connectivity
|Bluetooth
|YES v52
|Wi-fi
|YES
|USB
|YES
Advertisement
Battery
|Battery Type
|Li-Ion (Lithium Ion)
|Capacity
|6900MAh
|Placement
|LI-PO
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On
Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.