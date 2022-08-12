Advertisement
Vivo Flying Camera Phone Price in Pakistan & full Specifications

Vivo Flying Camera Phone Price in Pakistan & full Specifications
The flying camera on the Vivo Drone Camera Phone can be slid out of the phone to shoot images from a distance.

This is the world’s first flying camera phone, with some impressive capabilities, and it will costs Rs 2,07,999 Pakistani rupees.

Vivo Flying Camera Phone Price in Pakistan

The Vivo Flying Camera Phone Price is RS 207,999 in Pakistan..

The Vivo Flying Camera Phone Specs:

Design

Dimensions147.3 x 71.3 x 7.6 mm
Weight228 GRAM
ProtectionGRILLA GLASS 7
Network

Dual SIMDUAL SIM
2G NetworkGSM
3G NetworkHSDPA
4G NetworkLTE
5G Network5G

Display

Display TypeSUPER AMOLED
Size6.9”
Resolution1440 x 3100 pixels
Pixel Density410 PPI
Touch ScreenYES
Display ProtectionGORILLA GLASS7
Media

LoudspeakerYES
HandsfreeYES

Camera

Primary200MP drone camera+16MP+5MP+32MP
Camera FeaturesLED
Selfie Camera64MP
Selfie Camera FeaturesHDR
Software

Operating SystemANDROID 12
Hardware

ChipsetQualconm Snapdragon  888
GPUG58 MC3
RAM (Memory)12 GB
Internal Storage128/256 GB
SensorsFingerprint /accelerometer/ gyro/proximity

 

Connectivity

BluetoothYES v52
Wi-fiYES
USBYES
Battery

Battery TypeLi-Ion (Lithium Ion)
Capacity6900MAh
PlacementLI-PO
