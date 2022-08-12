Vivo Flying Camera Phone Price in Pakistan & full Specifications

The flying camera on the Vivo Drone Camera Phone can be slid out of the phone to shoot images from a distance.

This is the world’s first flying camera phone, with some impressive capabilities, and it will costs Rs 2,07,999 Pakistani rupees.

Vivo Flying Camera Phone Price in Pakistan

The Vivo Flying Camera Phone Price is RS 207,999 in Pakistan..

The Vivo Flying Camera Phone Specs:

Design Dimensions 147.3 x 71.3 x 7.6 mm Weight 228 GRAM Protection GRILLA GLASS 7 Network Dual SIM DUAL SIM 2G Network GSM 3G Network HSDPA 4G Network LTE 5G Network 5G Display Display Type SUPER AMOLED Size 6.9" Resolution 1440 x 3100 pixels Pixel Density 410 PPI Touch Screen YES Display Protection GORILLA GLASS7 Media Loudspeaker YES Handsfree YES Camera Primary 200MP drone camera+16MP+5MP+32MP Camera Features LED Selfie Camera 64MP Selfie Camera Features HDR Software Operating System ANDROID 12 Hardware Chipset Qualconm Snapdragon 888 GPU G58 MC3 RAM (Memory) 12 GB Internal Storage 128/256 GB Sensors Fingerprint /accelerometer/ gyro/proximity Connectivity Bluetooth YES v52 Wi-fi YES USB YES Battery Battery Type Li-Ion (Lithium Ion) Capacity 6900MAh Placement LI-PO

