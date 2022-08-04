YouTube will allow copyrighted music soon

Facebook just announced a new programme called “Music Revenue Sharing”.

Soon after Facebook said creators could make money by using licensed music, YouTube said it would add similar features. Recent news says that YouTube will soon make its rules about copyrighted music less strict. Soon, YouTube video makers will be able to use music that is protected by intellectual property rights and still make money from their videos.

YouTube is currently testing this feature, which gives creators the option to use “copyrighted content” from the music industry partners of the platform. The people who make these videos will also be able to make money from them.

YouTube says that the feature is being tested at the moment. Also, the company is testing this feature right now “with a small group of creators.” “In the coming months,” we’ll find out more about this feature.

YouTube is different from other social media sites because it has strict rules about licensed music. YouTube creators have to work hard to get their videos taken down from YouTube’s paid service. Facebook just announced a new programme called “Music Revenue Sharing,” which lets people who make videos and add licensed music to them still make money from those videos. Facebook’s Music Revenue Sharing programme lets people who make videos use music from Facebook’s music library and share 20% of the money they make from those videos.

It will be one of the best parts of YouTube for people who make videos, and they will be able to use licensed music in their videos. YouTube says it will take months before everyone can use this feature. So keep an eye out for more news.

