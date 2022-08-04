Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
YouTube will allow copyrighted music soon

YouTube will allow copyrighted music soon

Articles
Advertisement
YouTube will allow copyrighted music soon

YouTube is testing a feature that lets artists use “copyrighted content.”

Advertisement
  • Facebook just announced a new programme called “Music Revenue Sharing”.
  • YouTube is currently testing this feature, which gives creators the option to use “copyrighted content”.
  • YouTube video makers will be able to use music that is protected by intellectual property rights.
Advertisement

Soon after Facebook said creators could make money by using licensed music, YouTube said it would add similar features. Recent news says that YouTube will soon make its rules about copyrighted music less strict. Soon, YouTube video makers will be able to use music that is protected by intellectual property rights and still make money from their videos.

YouTube is currently testing this feature, which gives creators the option to use “copyrighted content” from the music industry partners of the platform. The people who make these videos will also be able to make money from them.

YouTube says that the feature is being tested at the moment. Also, the company is testing this feature right now “with a small group of creators.” “In the coming months,” we’ll find out more about this feature.

YouTube is different from other social media sites because it has strict rules about licensed music. YouTube creators have to work hard to get their videos taken down from YouTube’s paid service. Facebook just announced a new programme called “Music Revenue Sharing,” which lets people who make videos and add licensed music to them still make money from those videos. Facebook’s Music Revenue Sharing programme lets people who make videos use music from Facebook’s music library and share 20% of the money they make from those videos.

It will be one of the best parts of YouTube for people who make videos, and they will be able to use licensed music in their videos. YouTube says it will take months before everyone can use this feature. So keep an eye out for more news.

Also Read

YouTube has a cunning technique to compete with TikTok
YouTube has a cunning technique to compete with TikTok

Producers can capture more footage with Shorts or upload their portfolio. Update...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Vivo V23e price in Pakistan & specifications
Vivo V23e price in Pakistan & specifications
Meta has announced several new WhatsApp features
Meta has announced several new WhatsApp features
Infinix Note 7 price in Pakistan & special features
Infinix Note 7 price in Pakistan & special features
Oppo A5s price in Pakistan & full specifications
Oppo A5s price in Pakistan & full specifications
Xiaomi Redmi note 11 price in Pakistan & full specifications
Xiaomi Redmi note 11 price in Pakistan & full specifications
Honor Magic5 Lite Introduced with 40W charging & SD 695 SoC
Honor Magic5 Lite Introduced with 40W charging & SD 695 SoC
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story