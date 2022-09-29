Amazon launches Fire TV Cube, Alexa Remote Pro in India.

Amazon Fire TV Cube (3rd generation) is 20% more powerful than its predecessor.

The new version supports Dolby Vision, HDR, and 4K Ultra HD content.

Users can easily connect to Bluetooth hearing aids.

At its autumn event last night, Amazon unveiled a number of new products, including the Kindle Scribe, Echo Auto, Alexa Voice Remote Pro, and the Halo Rise bedside smart lamp.

The e-commerce behemoth also unveiled the fifth-generation Echo Dot, Echo Studio, and Fire TV Cube smart speakers.

Only the Fire TV Cube (3rd generation) and the Alexa Voice Remote Pro have been introduced by Amazon for the Indian market.

Amazon Fire TV Cube (3rd Gen) Specs

The successor to the model from the previous year, the Amazon Fire TV Cube (3rd generation), comes with a number of enhancements.

It is a streaming box with a square design that includes capabilities from both the Fire Stick TV and the Echo line of Alexa-enabled smart speakers.

With four physical buttons on the top and a distinctive Blue color flash when it is turned on, the third generation product has the same appearance as its predecessor.

The third generation of the Amazon Fire TV Cube supports Dolby Vision, HDR, and 4K Ultra HD content.

It has a technology called Super Resolution Upscaling, which upscales HD video to 4K using technical gimmicks, enhancing the display’s clarity, contrast, and detail.

The Amazon Fire TV Cube (3rd generation) is powered by a new 2.0GHz processor that is said to be 20% more powerful than the one it replaces.

It will provide quicker app launch times, resulting in a fluid and seamless streaming media player experience.

Along with a LAN port, the third-generation streaming device has WiFi-6 connectivity.

Additionally, it has an HDMI input connector that enables users to immediately connect to other devices like soundbars and compatible set-top boxes, among others.

Additionally, there is a second USB connector for connecting compatible webcams with ease.

Users can easily connect to Bluetooth hearing aids that are compatible with the Amazon Fire TV Cube (3rd generation) thanks to its support for Audio Streaming for Hearing Aids (ASHA).

The streaming device includes built-in speakers, a microphone, and a hands-free Alexa feature that enables voice commands to operate other devices.

Alexa Voice Remote Pro Specs

For its Fire TV devices, Amazon offers a separate remote called the Alexa Voice Remote Pro. The device has a similar appearance to other Fire TV Stick remote controls but has several functionalities.

By telling Alexa to find my remote, a Remote Finder exists that makes it simple for users to locate lost remote controls.

To create a one-touch shortcut to favorite applications, channels, and whatever Alexa can do, the gadget features two additional configurable buttons.

Additionally, the Alexa Voice Remote Pro has motion-activated backlit buttons that turn on when a user picks it up in a room that is dark.

Amazon Fire TV Cube (3rd Gen), Alexa Voice Remote Pro Pricing

The cost of the third-generation Amazon Fire TV Cube is INR 13,999. The price of the Alexa Voice Remote Pro is INR 2,499

While the latter is already open for pre-order on Amazon, the former will soon be available for purchase.

