Apple iOS 16 released today; learn how it will change your iPhone

The update is available now to owners of the iPhone 8 and later.

New features include the ability to temporarily edit or unsend iMessages, a customisable lock screen, and more.

The full-screen music player is back on the lock screen, with huge album art and a colour-coordinated backdrop.

Today, iOS 16 will be made available by Apple as a free update for the iPhone 8 and subsequent models.

Numerous new features are included in Apple iOS 16, such as the ability to temporarily edit or unsend iMessages, a customisable lock screen, and many others.

We’ll explain how the latest iOS 16 will alter your iPhone in this article.

Go to the Settings app on your iPhone and select General Software Update if you are using an iPhone 8 or later.

Check out our list of five practical new features to try out after updating your iPhone to iOS 16 to learn more.

Create a Custom Lock Screen

The option to customise the lock screen is iOS’s most well-known feature.

You can select multi-layered wallpapers, widgets, custom fonts for the date and time, and other features. You can also choose which photographs will swap on the lock screen during the day.

A new weather wallpaper with current weather conditions is one of several lock screen alternatives featured in the new lock screen portfolio.

A wallpaper for astronomy that offers views of the Earth, Moon, and solar system is also an option. Support for several lock screen designs is included in iOS 16.

Edit or Unsend an iMessage

With iOS 16, you can mark iMessage chats as unread after opening them and temporarily edit or unsend messages.

Up to five revisions are permitted per message, and Apple permits you to make changes to an iMessage for up to 15 minutes after you send it. On smartphones running iOS 15 or earlier, modified messages are received as a new message that states "Edited to [new message]," and recipients are able to see a record of alterations made to the message. Simply tap and hold on to a message bubble to bring up a menu where you can choose the right option to edit or unsend the message.

Play music on the full-screen music player

With huge album art and a colour-coordinated backdrop, the full-screen music player from iOS 16 is once again available on the Lock Screen. Apple first made this functionality available in iOS 10 back in 2016.

If you don't like the feature, you may minimise it by tapping on the bottom of the screen. It will revert to your default Lock Screen wallpaper.

Track an Apple Pay order

For online orders placed with Apple Pay, iOS 16's Wallet app now includes new built-in order tracking data. The tracker shows when a shipment is available for delivery and provides an anticipated delivery date for an order.

Close your rings without an Apple Watch

With iOS 16, everyone who doesn't own an Apple Watch may now access the Fitness app on their iPhone. The daily activity ring in the app makes use of the iPhone's motion sensors. It can calculate a person's daily steps and caloric expenditure.