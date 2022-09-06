Advertisement
Apple iPhone 13 price in Pakistan & features

Apple iPhone 13 price in Pakistan & features

Articles
Apple iPhone 13 price in Pakistan & features

Apple iPhone 13 price in Pakistan & features.

The eagerly anticipated iPhone 13—Apple’s flagship phone—was unveiled to the public.

The newest Apple A15 Bionic chipset, built on a 5 nm architecture, is found within the new iPhone 13.

This makes the new gadget extremely quick. Consequently, the user will get consistently lag-free performance, perhaps the best available.

The iPhone 13 has three storage options and 4 GB of RAM. There are three storage options: 128 GB, 256 GB, and 512 GB. The fact that none of these possibilities can be expanded is a drawback.

iOS 15 will ship pre-installed on the iPhone 13. The 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display on this new phone is shielded from scratches by a ceramic coating.

Apple iPhone 13 price in Pakistan

The Apple iPhone 13 expected price in Pakistan is Rs. 220,399.

Apple iPhone 13 Specifications:

BuildOSIOS 15 upgradable to iOS 15.3
Dimensions146.7 x 71.5 x 7.7 mm
Weight174 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby or eSIM (Nano-SIM)
ColorsStarlight, Midnight, Blue, Pink, Red
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE
5G BandSub6/mmWave
ProcessorCPUHexa-core (2 x 3.22 GHz Avalanche + 4 x X.X GHz Blizzard)
ChipsetApple A15 Bionic (5 nm)
GPUApple GPU (4-core graphics)
DisplayTechnologySuper Retina XDR OLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch
Size6.1 Inches
Resolution1170 x 2532 Pixels (~457 PPI)
ProtectionScratch-resistant ceramic glass, oleophobic coating
Extra FeaturesHDR10, Dolby Vision, 800 nits (HBM), 1200 nits (peak), Wide color gamut, True-tone
MemoryBuilt-in128/256/512GB Built-in, 4GB RAM, NVMe
CardNo
CameraMainDual 12 MP, f/1.6, 26mm (wide), 1.7Âµm, dual pixel PDAF, sensor-shift OIS + 12 MP, f/2.4, 13mm (ultrawide), dual-LED dual-tone flash
FeaturesHDR (photo/panorama), Video ([email protected]/30/60fps, [email protected]/60/120/240fps, HDR, Dolby Vision HDR (up to 60fps), stereo sound rec.)
FrontDual 12 MP, f/2.2, 23mm (wide), 1/3.6″ SL 3D, (depth/biometrics sensor), HDR, Video ([email protected]/25/30/60fps, [email protected]/60/120fps, gyro-EIS)
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, GALILEO, QZSS
USBLightning, USB 2.0
NFCYes
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A, 5G, (EV-DO Rev.A 3.1 Mbps)
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Barometer, Compass, Face ID, Gyro, Proximity
AudioLightning to 3.5 mm headphone jack adapter, Speaker Phone
BrowserYes
MessagingiMessage, SMS (threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Email
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraGlass front + Gorilla Glass), Glass back + Gorilla Glass), aluminum frame, IP68 dust/water resistant (up to 6m for 30 mins), Apple Pay (Visa, MasterCard, AMEX certified), Siri natural language commands and dictation, Ultra Wideband (UWB) support
BatteryCapacity(Li-ion Non removable), 3240 mAh
Standbyup to 19 hrs
Musicplayup to 75 hrs
– Fast charging (23W, unofficial rating), 50% in 30 min (advertised), USB Power Delivery 2.0, MagSafe wireless charging 15W, Qi magnetic fast wireless charging 7.5W

 

