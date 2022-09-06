Apple iPhone 13 price in Pakistan & features.

The eagerly anticipated iPhone 13—Apple’s flagship phone—was unveiled to the public.

The newest Apple A15 Bionic chipset, built on a 5 nm architecture, is found within the new iPhone 13.

This makes the new gadget extremely quick. Consequently, the user will get consistently lag-free performance, perhaps the best available.

The iPhone 13 has three storage options and 4 GB of RAM. There are three storage options: 128 GB, 256 GB, and 512 GB. The fact that none of these possibilities can be expanded is a drawback.

iOS 15 will ship pre-installed on the iPhone 13. The 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display on this new phone is shielded from scratches by a ceramic coating.

Apple iPhone 13 price in Pakistan

The Apple iPhone 13 expected price in Pakistan is Rs. 220,399.

Apple iPhone 13 Specifications:

Build OS IOS 15 upgradable to iOS 15.3 Dimensions 146.7 x 71.5 x 7.7 mm Weight 174 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby or eSIM (Nano-SIM) Colors Starlight, Midnight, Blue, Pink, Red Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE 5G Band Sub6/mmWave Processor CPU Hexa-core (2 x 3.22 GHz Avalanche + 4 x X.X GHz Blizzard) Chipset Apple A15 Bionic (5 nm) GPU Apple GPU (4-core graphics) Display Technology Super Retina XDR OLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch Size 6.1 Inches Resolution 1170 x 2532 Pixels (~457 PPI) Protection Scratch-resistant ceramic glass, oleophobic coating Extra Features HDR10, Dolby Vision, 800 nits (HBM), 1200 nits (peak), Wide color gamut, True-tone Memory Built-in 128/256/512GB Built-in, 4GB RAM , NVMe Card No Camera Main Dual 12 MP, f/1.6, 26mm (wide), 1.7Âµm, dual pixel PDAF, sensor-shift OIS + 12 MP, f/2.4, 13mm (ultrawide), dual-LED dual-tone flash Features HDR (photo/panorama), Video ([email protected]/30/60fps, [email protected]/60/120/240fps, HDR, Dolby Vision HDR (up to 60fps), stereo sound rec.) Front Dual 12 MP, f/2.2, 23mm (wide), 1/3.6″ SL 3D, (depth/biometrics sensor), HDR, Video ([email protected]/25/30/60fps, [email protected]/60/120fps, gyro-EIS) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, hotspot Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, GALILEO, QZSS USB Lightning, USB 2.0 NFC Yes Data GPRS , Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A, 5G, (EV-DO Rev.A 3.1 Mbps) Features Sensors Accelerometer, Barometer, Compass, Face ID, Gyro, Proximity Audio Lightning to 3.5 mm headphone jack adapter, Speaker Phone Browser Yes Messaging iMessage, SMS (threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Email Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Glass front + Gorilla Glass), Glass back + Gorilla Glass), aluminum frame , IP68 dust/water resistant (up to 6m for 30 mins), Apple Pay (Visa, MasterCard , AMEX certified), Siri natural language commands and dictation, Ultra Wideband (UWB) support Battery Capacity (Li-ion Non removable), 3240 mAh Standby up to 19 hrs Musicplay up to 75 hrs – Fast charging (23W, unofficial rating), 50% in 30 min (advertised), USB Power Delivery 2.0, MagSafe wireless charging 15W, Qi magnetic fast wireless charging 7.5W

