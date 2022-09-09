Bitcoin surges over $20,000 as USD declines.

The most valuable cryptocurrency, Bitcoin, increased by more than 7% to $20,796 on Friday.

The second-largest cryptocurrency, Ether, increased 5% to reach a two-week high of $1,717.

This would be the second consecutive weekly advance for Bitcoin.

On Friday, as the US dollar fell broadly and markets had reasons to be happy at the end of a gloomy week, bitcoin stormed through the $20,000 mark and was looking at its greatest day in six weeks.

This is a two-week high. The second-largest cryptocurrency, Ether, increased 5% to reach a two-week high of $1,717. On Wednesday, bitcoin had dropped as low as $18,540.

Market participants claimed that there was no specific catalyst for the gains other than the general optimism that was evident on Friday across all asset classes, driven by a decline in the safe-haven dollar and a rise in Chinese stocks.

Bitcoin might record its greatest week in roughly a month if the cryptocurrencies can maintain their gains until Sunday’s closure.

The impending “merge” software upgrade, which is anticipated to occur between September 10 and 20, may make Ether more volatile over the weekend.

The update is expected to drastically alter how transactions are handled and save energy use.

While the upgrade is taking place, several exchanges intend to stop deposits and withdrawals.

