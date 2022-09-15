Honor X40 5G launched in China; details

The Honor X40 5G was introduced in China today as the successor to the Honor X30.

Honor X40 5G was introduced in China today. It debuts as the Honor X30’s replacement.

The Honor X40 has high-end features such as a curved display, a Snapdragon processor, a fast refresh rate, virtual RAM, and more. Continue reading to find out what the smartphone comes with by default.

The 6.67-inch OLED display on the Honor X40 5G has curved borders and a punch-hole cutout in the center that is aligned.

It has a 2,400 x 1,080 pixel resolution, a refresh rate of 120 hertz, a brightness of 800 nits, and a color depth of 10 bits.

A built-in fingerprint scanner is part of the gadget. On the back panel of the X40 5G is a round camera module.

The Honor X40 5G has two back cameras for photography. A 50MP primary sensor with an f/1.8 aperture and a 2MP secondary sensor make up the system. An 8MP selfie camera is located on the front.

The Honor X40 5G has a Snapdragon 695 CPU in its engine. It has 256GB of internal storage and up to 12GB of RAM. Additionally, 7GB of virtual RAM is available.

A 5,000mAh battery unit that supports 40W rapid charging powers the smartphone. Based on Android 12 OS, Magic UI 6.1 powers the Honor X40 5G.

The colors Colorful Cloud, Mo Yuqing, and Magic Night Black are available for the Honor X40 5G. The smartphone’s 6GB + 128GB model is available for RMB 1,499 ($215).

The prices for the RAM and storage options with 8GB + 128GB and 8GB + 256GB are RMB 1,699 (about $243) and RMB 1,999 (about $286), respectively. Costing RMB 2,299 (about $38) is the 12GB + 256GB variant.

