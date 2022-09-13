Advertisement
Infinix Note 12 VIP price in Pakistan & full specs

Infinix Note 12 VIP

Infinix is launching a new Note 12 smartphone, dubbed the VIP at the end. The Chinese business is developing a new handset that will be affordable.

The newcomer will be a Note-series smartphone with an unnamed name. This smartphone will be powered by one of the most recent chipsets available for smartphones, the MediaTek MT6781 Helio G96.

Under the hood of the new Infinix Note 12 VIP is a 2.05 Octa-core processor. This next incoming smartphone sports a large-screen display with a 6.7-inch screen size. The new Infinix Note 12 VIP sports a Capacitive AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen with a full-HD display with a resolution of 1080 x 2400 Pixels.

There is also a Mali-G57 MC2 GPU. The Infinix Note 12 has 8 gigabytes of RAM, which is the most RAM used in this smartphone, therefore you can expect your phone to work at lightning speed thanks to its powerful RAM.

Infinix Note 12 VIP price in Pakistan

Price

Price in Rs: 64,999     Price in USD: $323

Infinix Note 12 VIP full specs

BuildOSAndroid 12 OS
UIXOS 10.6
Dimensions7.9 mm thickness
Weight198 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsCayenne grey, Force black
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
ProcessorCPUOcta-core (2 x 2.05 GHz Cortex-A76 + 6 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)
ChipsetMediatek MT6781 Helio G96 (12 nm)
GPUMali-G57 MC2
DisplayTechnologyAMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 1B, Multitouch
Size6.7 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2400 Pixels (~393 PPI)
Extra Features120Hz
MemoryBuilt-in256GB Built-in, 8GB RAM
CardmicroSD Card, (supports up to 256GB)
CameraMainTriple Camera: 108 MP, f/1.8, (wide),1/1.67″, PDAF, Laser AF + 13 MP f/2.2, (ultrawide) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), Quad LED Flash
FeaturesPhase detection, Geo-tagging, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected])
Front16 MP, Video ([email protected])
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support
RadioFM Radio
USBUSB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCNo
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, 4G (LTE Cat4 150/50 Mbps)
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Gyro, Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraPhoto/video editor, Document viewer
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 4500 mAh
– Fast Charging 120W, 100% in 17 min
