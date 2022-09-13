Infinix Note 12 VIP price in Pakistan & full specs

Infinix is launching a new Note 12 smartphone, dubbed the VIP at the end. The Chinese business is developing a new handset that will be affordable.
The newcomer will be a Note-series smartphone with an unnamed name. This smartphone will be powered by one of the most recent chipsets available for smartphones, the MediaTek MT6781 Helio G96.
Under the hood of the new Infinix Note 12 VIP is a 2.05 Octa-core processor. This next incoming smartphone sports a large-screen display with a 6.7-inch screen size. The new Infinix Note 12 VIP sports a Capacitive AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen with a full-HD display with a resolution of 1080 x 2400 Pixels.
There is also a Mali-G57 MC2 GPU. The Infinix Note 12 has 8 gigabytes of RAM, which is the most RAM used in this smartphone, therefore you can expect your phone to work at lightning speed thanks to its powerful RAM.
Infinix Note 12 VIP price in Pakistan
Price
|Price in Rs: 64,999 Price in USD: $323
Infinix Note 12 VIP full specs
|Build
|OS
|Android 12 OS
|UI
|XOS 10.6
|Dimensions
|7.9 mm thickness
|Weight
|198 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Cayenne grey, Force black
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|Processor
|CPU
|Octa-core (2 x 2.05 GHz Cortex-A76 + 6 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)
|Chipset
|Mediatek MT6781 Helio G96 (12 nm)
|GPU
|Mali-G57 MC2
|Display
|Technology
|AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 1B, Multitouch
|Size
|6.7 Inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 Pixels (~393 PPI)
|Extra Features
|120Hz
|Memory
|Built-in
|256GB Built-in, 8GB RAM
|Card
|microSD Card, (supports up to 256GB)
|Camera
|Main
|Triple Camera: 108 MP, f/1.8, (wide),1/1.67″, PDAF, Laser AF + 13 MP f/2.2, (ultrawide) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), Quad LED Flash
|Features
|Phase detection, Geo-tagging, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected])
|Front
|16 MP, Video ([email protected])
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.0 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support
|Radio
|FM Radio
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|No
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, 4G (LTE Cat4 150/50 Mbps)
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Gyro, Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Photo/video editor, Document viewer
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 4500 mAh
|– Fast Charging 120W, 100% in 17 min
