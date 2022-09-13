Infinix Note 12 VIP price in Pakistan & full specs

Infinix is launching a new Note 12 smartphone, dubbed the VIP at the end. The Chinese business is developing a new handset that will be affordable.

The newcomer will be a Note-series smartphone with an unnamed name. This smartphone will be powered by one of the most recent chipsets available for smartphones, the MediaTek MT6781 Helio G96.

Under the hood of the new Infinix Note 12 VIP is a 2.05 Octa-core processor. This next incoming smartphone sports a large-screen display with a 6.7-inch screen size. The new Infinix Note 12 VIP sports a Capacitive AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen with a full-HD display with a resolution of 1080 x 2400 Pixels.

There is also a Mali-G57 MC2 GPU. The Infinix Note 12 has 8 gigabytes of RAM, which is the most RAM used in this smartphone, therefore you can expect your phone to work at lightning speed thanks to its powerful RAM.

Infinix Note 12 VIP price in Pakistan

Price Price in Rs: 64,999 Price in USD: $323

Infinix Note 12 VIP full specs

Build OS Android 12 OS UI XOS 10.6 Dimensions 7. 9 mm thickness Weight 198 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Cayenne grey, Force black Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 40(2300), 41(2500) Processor CPU Octa-core (2 x 2.05 GHz Cortex-A76 + 6 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55) Chipset Mediatek MT6781 Helio G96 (12 nm) GPU Mali-G57 MC2 Display Technology AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 1B, Multitouch Size 6.7 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 Pixels (~393 PPI) Extra Features 120Hz Memory Built-in 256GB Built-in, 8GB RAM Card microSD Card, (supports up to 256GB) Camera Main Triple Camera: 108 MP, f/1.8, (wide),1/1.67″, PDAF, Laser AF + 13 MP f/2.2, (ultrawide) + 2 MP , f/2.4, (depth), Quad LED Flash Features Phase detection, Geo-tagging, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected]) Front 16 MP, Video ([email protected]) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support Radio FM Radio USB USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go NFC No Data GPRS , Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, 4G (LTE Cat4 150/50 Mbps) Features Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Gyro, Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Photo/video editor, Document viewer Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 4500 mAh – Fast Charging 120W, 100% in 17 min