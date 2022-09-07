iPhone 14 Pro Max vs iPhone Max; expected difference.

iPhone 14 Pro Max and iPhone 14 Max are expected to make their public debut tonight.

The iPhone 14 Pro Max and 14 Pro are claimed to be the only devices with a unified pill-shaped notch.

iOS 16’s operating system apparently has hints of the alleged AoD capability.

Advertisement

Recent rumors suggested that the Apple iPhone 14 Max would ship with an iPhone 14 Plus banding.

If this information is accurate, the Cupertino-based tech giant will introduce the first device with the Plus branding since the iPhone 8 Plus.

The iPhone 14 Pro Max and iPhone 14 Max are expected to have identical form factors and screen sizes, although the Pro model could introduce a number of improvements above the Max (or Plus) version.

The two phones are anticipated to make their public debut tonight during Apple’s “Far Out” presentation.

Differences between Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max and iPhone 14 Max (expected)

First, the newest Apple A16 Bionic SoC is anticipated to power the Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max.

Advertisement

However, the iPhone 14 Max is rumored to be powered by the Apple A15 Bionic SoC from the previous year. The new SoC is reportedly reserved just for the iPhone 14 Pro variants.

Second, the 48-megapixel primary rear sensor is rumored to be included in the iPhone 14 Pro models, which include the iPhone 14 Pro Max and iPhone 14 Pro.

However, the non-Pro iPhone 14 models can keep the same 12-megapixel camera as the ones from the prior generation.

Third, the always-on display (AoD) functionality may be available on the iPhone 14 Pro variants.

The low refresh rate display, which is rumored to have a range of 1Hz to 120Hz, on the next iPhone 14 Pro Max and iPhone 14 Pro is supposed to be what makes the functionality possible.

iOS 16’s operating system apparently has hints of the alleged AoD capability.

Advertisement

Last but not least, the iPhone 14 Pro Max and iPhone 14 Pro are claimed to be the only devices with the addition of a unified pill-shaped notch, which is supposed to house the Face ID sensor, selfie camera, and privacy indications.

The notch that was present on the iPhone 13 series is reportedly still present on the non-Pro iPhone 14 devices, which include the iPhone 14 Max and the standard iPhone 14.

According to the rumors, the 6.7-inch display is the only significant similarity between the iPhone 14 Pro Max and iPhone 14 Max.

According to a previous report, the iPhone 14 Max was expected to debut under the name iPhone 14 Plus.

According to Apple reports, the Cupertino firm instructed the producers of iPhone cases not to brand their products with the iPhone 14 Max logo.

On September 7 at 10:30 IST, Apple is scheduled to hold the ‘Far Out’ launch event.

Advertisement

The tech giant is anticipated to introduce the iPhone 14 series, Apple Watch Series 8, Watch Pro, and Apple AirPods Pro 2 at the event. Apple will broadcast the event live on its own YouTube channel.

Also Read Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max price in Pakistan & features The new iPhone 14 from Apple, called Pro Max at the end,...