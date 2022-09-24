Jupiter captured in camera as it nears Earth.

Planets: Venus and Jupiter will virtually touch in the night sky
If you want to see a rare moment this weekend, look at...
On Monday, Jupiter is anticipated to make its closest approach to Earth in 59 years.
Of course, it would still be more than 360 million miles away, but according to astronomers, this is the first chance for stargazers to see it this clearly since October 1963.
Photographer Andrew McCarthy is prepared to take pictures of the gas behemoth.
He has already captured some incredible images with such fine detail that it appears to be a giant marble floating in space.
From his garden, he reportedly shot these pictures.
The red dots on Jupiter and its cloud bands are plainly visible in McCarthy’s images.
It was the “clearest shot” of the globe, according to McCarthy, who is also known to his admirers as Cosmic-Background.
