Edition: English
Edition: English

Jupiter captured in camera as it nears Earth

Jupiter captured in camera as it nears Earth

Jupiter captured in camera as it nears Earth

Jupiter captured in camera as it nears Earth.

On Monday, Jupiter is anticipated to make its closest approach to Earth in 59 years.

Of course, it would still be more than 360 million miles away, but according to astronomers, this is the first chance for stargazers to see it this clearly since October 1963.

Photographer Andrew McCarthy is prepared to take pictures of the gas behemoth.

He has already captured some incredible images with such fine detail that it appears to be a giant marble floating in space.

From his garden, he reportedly shot these pictures.

The red dots on Jupiter and its cloud bands are plainly visible in McCarthy’s images.

It was the “clearest shot” of the globe, according to McCarthy, who is also known to his admirers as Cosmic-Background.

Some facts about Jupiter

  • Jupiter is the fifth planet in our solar system and the largest as well.
  • It is entirely composed of gas, namely hydrogen and helium.
  • The planet’s Great Red Spot, according to NASA, is a storm that has been raging for hundreds of years and is larger than the Earth.
  • It completes a single orbit in 12 Earth years
  • Nine hours and 56 minutes make up a day on Jupiter.
  • It has many moonlets in addition to 53 moons.
