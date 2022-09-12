PTA warns people fraud calls and messages. Here’s how to report

Advertisement
  The PTA has issued a warning to its residents about an increase in fraudulent calls and messages.
  The PTA advises consumers to report fraudulent messages rather than respond to them.
  It also cautions against giving these con artists access to your personal or financial information.
The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has issued a warning to its residents about an increase in fraud calls and messages.

The PTA advises consumers to report fraudulent messages rather than respond to them.

According to PTA, complaints have been made about con artists impersonating comparable programmes who call, send SMS, and send WhatsApp messages.

PTA cautions against giving these con artists access to your personal or financial information in this regard.

PTA also explains how to report fraudulent messages.

How Do I Report a Number to the PTA?

  • First, report the scam number to your service provider (Jazz, Zong, Telenor, Ufone, or PTCL) so that the suspected number can be blocked.
  • If the service provider does not respond, you can submit the number to PTA for banning by dialling 0800-55055 or visiting https://complaint.pta.gov.pk/RegisterComplaint.
  • You can also file a complaint through the PTA CMS mobile app. You must supply the following information.
  • Scammer’s phone number
  • The cell phone number from which you received fraudulent text messages or phone calls
  • A screenshot of the calls and messages received
  • The time and date stamp of the bogus call and message received
  • If you receive WhatsApp messages, simply report them to WhatsApp.
  • The PTA will block such numbers as well as the IMEI of mobile devices. Repeat offences by the same person (using a different number) will result in such CNICs being blacklisted for the issue of new SIMs/connections.
How to Report to the Pakistani State Bank or FIA

  • Contact the State Bank of Pakistan if a financial or banking fraud has occurred at [email protected]
  • Additionally, you can report to the National Response Center for Cybercrime (NR3C)-FIA by calling the helpline at 1991 or 051 9106384, or by visiting nr3c.gov.pk.

Take steps to avoid receiving fraudulent messages

  • Do not open suspicious SMS texts or links; instead, ignore them and report them.
  • Be wary of asking for your personal information or money. Never send cash, provide your ATM PIN, online account information, or send copies of your personal papers to someone you don’t know or trust.
  • You ought to alert your loved ones against scammers.
  • Stop transmitting money if you are unsure whether you are being scammed. Scammers will continue to ask for more money until you stop them.
  • If you have sent money or exchanged your banking information with a scammer, contact your bank and the authorities right away.
