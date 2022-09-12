PTA warns people fraud calls and messages. Here’s how to report

You can also file a complaint through the PTA CMS mobile app. You must supply the following information.
Scammer’s phone number
The cell phone number from which you received fraudulent text messages or phone calls
A screenshot of the calls and messages received
The time and date stamp of the bogus call and message received
If you receive WhatsApp messages, simply report them to WhatsApp.
The PTA will block such numbers as well as the IMEI of mobile devices. Repeat offences by the same person (using a different number) will result in such CNICs being blacklisted for the issue of new SIMs/connections.
How to Report to the Pakistani State Bank or FIA
Contact the State Bank of Pakistan if a financial or banking fraud has occurred at [email protected]
Additionally, you can report to the National Response Center for Cybercrime (NR3C)-FIA by calling the helpline at 1991 or 051 9106384, or by visiting nr3c.gov.pk.
Take steps to avoid receiving fraudulent messages
Do not open suspicious SMS texts or links; instead, ignore them and report them.
Be wary of asking for your personal information or money. Never send cash, provide your ATM PIN, online account information, or send copies of your personal papers to someone you don’t know or trust.
You ought to alert your loved ones against scammers.
Stop transmitting money if you are unsure whether you are being scammed. Scammers will continue to ask for more money until you stop them.
If you have sent money or exchanged your banking information with a scammer, contact your bank and the authorities right away.
