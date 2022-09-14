Realme C30s launched with side-mounted fingerprint scanner.

Realme C30s have been added to the Realme range, joining the C30.

The Realme C30s have now joined the Realme C30, which debuted in June.

The S variant adds a new chipset and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, but otherwise, the phones are fairly similar, sharing the same cameras, displays, and user interface.

The Unisoc SC9863A platform powers the Realme C30s.

Eight Cortex-A55 CPU cores total, divided into two clusters with four performance units running at 1.6 GHz and the remaining eight being used for efficiency at 1.2 GHz.

Two memory configurations are available: 2/32 GB and 4/64 GB.

The Realme C30s contains a fingerprint scanner on the power key, which is located on the right side, just below the volume rocker, in contrast to the C30, which did not.

The 6.5″ LCD with HD+ quality and the waterdrop notch for the 5MP selfie camera are still on the front. The 8MP primary camera on the back is also unaltered.

The C30s has a straightforward Realme UI built on Android 12 (Go edition), which is designed for budget-friendly devices.

Still, it has a sizable 5,000 mAh battery that can be charged via a micro-USB connector on the bottom.

A 3.5mm audio connector is also there, and the tray to the left offers slots for a microSD card and two SIM cards.

The Realme C30s is available in Blue and Black, and depending on the storage, it costs either INR 7,499 ($95) or INR 8,999 ($113). On September 23, the firm’s website will start accepting orders.

