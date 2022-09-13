Advertisement
Samsung Galaxy A12 price in Pakistan & full specs

Articles
  • The Samsung Galaxy A12 is now on the market.
  • The smartphone has a 6.5-inch PLS IPS Capacitive touchscreen with full HD quality and a resolution of 720 x 1600 pixels.
  • It will be powered by a MediaTek Helio P35 processor and 64 gigabytes of storage.
The Samsung Galaxy A12 is now on the market. The Samsung Galaxy A12 will be powered by a MediaTek Helio P35 processor.

The internal storage capacity of the upcoming smartphone is 64 gigabytes, implying that Samsung’s Galaxy A12 would be available in two varieties.

The smartphone has 4 gigabytes of RAM integrated into it. Both models of smartphones have different RAM capacities.

The new Samsung A12 features a 6.5-inch PLS IPS Capacitive touchscreen with full HD quality and a resolution of 720 x 1600 pixels.

Samsung Galaxy A12 price in Pakistan

The Samsung Galaxy A12 expected price in Pakistan is Rs. 24,999.

Samsung Galaxy A12 Specs

BUILDOSAndroid 10.0 OS, upgradable to Android 11
UIOne UI 3.1
Dimensions164 x 75.8 x 8.9 mm
Weight205 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColoursBlack, White, Blue, Red
FREQUENCY2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
PROCESSORCPUOcta-core (4 x 2.35 GHz Cortex-A53 + 4 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A53)
ChipsetMediatek MT6765 Helio P35 (12nm)
GPUPowerVR GE8320
DISPLAYTechnologyPLS TFT LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.5 Inches
Resolution720 x 1600 Pixels (~270 PPI)
MEMORYBuilt-in64GB Built-in, 4GB RAM
CardmicroSD Card, (supports up to 256GB)
CAMERAMainQuad Camera: 48 MP, f/2.0, 26mm (wide), AF + 5 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash
FeaturesGeo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected][email protected])
Front8 MP, f/2.2, Video ([email protected])
CONNECTIVITYWLANWi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO, BDS
RadioFM Radio (Unspecified)
USBUSB Type-C 2.0
NFCNo
DataGPRSEDGE, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE Cat4 150/50 Mbps)
FEATURESSensorsAccelerometer, Fingerprint (side mounted), Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP3/WAV/WMA/eAAC+/FLAC player, MP4/WMV/H.265 player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraGlass front, Plastic back, Plastic frame, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, ANT+ support, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
BATTERYCapacity(Li-Po Non-removable), 5000 mAh
– Fast battery charging 15W
