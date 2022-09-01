Samsung Galaxy S22 price in Pakistan & features.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Price in Pakistan & Specs
The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Mobile Phone runs the Android 12 Operating...
Samsung is developing the Galaxy S22. This smartphone manufacturer is making more than a flagship device.
The smartphone will feature the Qualcomm SM8450 Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 (4 nm) chipset. Samsung’s Galaxy S22 is powered by a 3.0 GHz Octa-Core.
This smartphone’s GPU is Adreno 730. The 6.1-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Capacitive Touchscreen features a full HD+ resolution of 1080 x 2400 Pixels.
Samsung Galaxy S22 customers will like its larger screen. Samsung’s Galaxy S22 has a Dynamic AMOLED 2X Capacitive Touchscreen with 1080 x 2400 Pixels.
Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protects the screen. The SoC’s RAM is 8GB. This is Samsung S22’s high-end RAM. A chipset and RAM will boost the phone’s processing performance.
The Samsung Galaxy S22’s 256GB of inbuilt storage is plenty for life. The main sensor is 50 megapixels, and the others are unconfirmed.
The Samsung Galaxy S22 expected price in Pakistan is Rs. 219,999.
|Build
|OS
|Android 12 OS
|UI
|OneUI 4.1
|Dimensions
|146 x 70.6 x 7.6 mm
|Weight
|167 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual standby (2 Nano-SIMs + eSIM)
|Colors
|Phantom Black, White, Pink Gold, Green, Graphite, Sky Blue, Violet, Cream
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 13(700), 17(700), 18(800), 19(800), 20(800), 25(1900), 26(850), 28(700), 32(1500), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500), 66(1700/2100)
|5G Band
|SA/NSA/Sub6/mmWave
|Processor
|CPU
|Octa-core (1 x 3.00 GHz Cortex-X2 + 3 x 2.40 GHz Cortex-A710 + 4 x 1.70 GHz Cortex-A510
|Chipset
|Qualcomm SM8450 Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 (4 nm)
|GPU
|Adreno 730
|Display
|Technology
|Dynamic AMOLED 2X Capacitive Touchscreen, 1B Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.1 Inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2340 Pixels (~422 PPI)
|Protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass Victus+
|Extra Features
|48Hz – 120Hz variable refresh rate, HDR10+, 1300 nits (peak), Always-on display
|Memory
|Built-in
|256GB Built-in, 8GB RAM, UFS 3.1
|Card
|No
|Camera
|Main
|Triple Camera: 50 MP, f/1.8, 24mm (wide), 1/1.57″, Dual Pixel Pro PDAF, OIS + 10 MP, f/2.4, 70mm (telephoto), 1/3.94″, PDAF, OIS, 3x optical zoom + 12 MP, f/2.2, 13mm, (ultrawide), 1/2.55″, Super Steady video, LED Flash
|Features
|Geo-tagging, touch focus, face/smile detection, Auto HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected], [email protected]/60fps, [email protected]/60/240fps, [email protected], HDR10+, stereo sound rec., gyro-EIS)
|Front
|10 MP, f/2.2, 26mm (wide), 1/3.24″, Dual Pixel PDAF, Dual video call, Auto-HDR, Video ([email protected]/60fps, [email protected])
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.2 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO
|Radio
|FM Radio (Unspecified)
|USB
|USB Type-C 3.2, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|Yes
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A (CA), 5G capable
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Barometer, Compass, FingerPrint (under display, ultrasonic), Gyro, Proximity
|Audio
|32-bit/384kHz audio, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|IP68 dust/water resistant (up to 1.5m for 30 mins) Armour aluminum frame with tougher drop and scratch resistance (advertised), Samsung DeX, Samsung Wireless DeX (desktop experience support), Bixby natural language commands and dictation, Samsung Pay (Visa, MasterCard certified), Document viewer, Photo/video editor
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-ion Non-removable), 3700 mAh
|– Fast charging 25W, USB Power Delivery 3.0, Fast Qi/PMA wireless charging 15W, Reverse wireless charging 4.5W
Price
|Price in Rs: 219,999 Price in USD: $1093
