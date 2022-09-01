Advertisement
Samsung Galaxy S22 price in Pakistan & features.

Samsung is developing the Galaxy S22. This smartphone manufacturer is making more than a flagship device.

The smartphone will feature the Qualcomm SM8450 Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 (4 nm) chipset. Samsung’s Galaxy S22 is powered by a 3.0 GHz Octa-Core.

This smartphone’s GPU is Adreno 730. The 6.1-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Capacitive Touchscreen features a full HD+ resolution of 1080 x 2400 Pixels.

Samsung Galaxy S22 customers will like its larger screen. Samsung’s Galaxy S22 has a Dynamic AMOLED 2X Capacitive Touchscreen with 1080 x 2400 Pixels.

Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protects the screen. The SoC’s RAM is 8GB. This is Samsung S22’s high-end RAM. A chipset and RAM will boost the phone’s processing performance.

The Samsung Galaxy S22’s 256GB of inbuilt storage is plenty for life. The main sensor is 50 megapixels, and the others are unconfirmed.

Samsung Galaxy S22 price in Pakistan

The Samsung Galaxy S22 expected price in Pakistan is Rs. 219,999.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Specifications:

BuildOSAndroid 12 OS
UIOneUI 4.1
Dimensions146 x 70.6 x 7.6 mm
Weight167 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual standby (2 Nano-SIMs + eSIM)
ColorsPhantom Black, White, Pink Gold, Green, Graphite, Sky Blue, Violet, Cream
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 13(700), 17(700), 18(800), 19(800), 20(800), 25(1900), 26(850), 28(700), 32(1500), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500), 66(1700/2100)
5G BandSA/NSA/Sub6/mmWave
ProcessorCPUOcta-core (1 x 3.00 GHz Cortex-X2 + 3 x 2.40 GHz Cortex-A710 + 4 x 1.70 GHz Cortex-A510
ChipsetQualcomm SM8450 Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 (4 nm)
GPUAdreno 730
DisplayTechnologyDynamic AMOLED 2X Capacitive Touchscreen, 1B Colors, Multitouch
Size6.1 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2340 Pixels (~422 PPI)
ProtectionCorning Gorilla Glass Victus+
Extra Features48Hz – 120Hz variable refresh rate, HDR10+, 1300 nits (peak), Always-on display
MemoryBuilt-in256GB Built-in, 8GB RAM, UFS 3.1
CardNo
CameraMainTriple Camera: 50 MP, f/1.8, 24mm (wide), 1/1.57″, Dual Pixel Pro PDAF, OIS + 10 MP, f/2.4, 70mm (telephoto), 1/3.94″, PDAF, OIS, 3x optical zoom + 12 MP, f/2.2, 13mm, (ultrawide), 1/2.55″, Super Steady video, LED Flash
FeaturesGeo-tagging, touch focus, face/smile detection, Auto HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected][email protected]/60fps, [email protected]/60/240fps, [email protected], HDR10+, stereo sound rec., gyro-EIS)
Front10 MP, f/2.2, 26mm (wide), 1/3.24″, Dual Pixel PDAF, Dual video call, Auto-HDR, Video ([email protected]/60fps, [email protected])
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.2 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO
RadioFM Radio (Unspecified)
USBUSB Type-C 3.2, USB On-The-Go
NFCYes
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A (CA), 5G capable
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Barometer, Compass, FingerPrint (under display, ultrasonic), Gyro, Proximity
Audio32-bit/384kHz audio, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraIP68 dust/water resistant (up to 1.5m for 30 mins) Armour aluminum frame with tougher drop and scratch resistance (advertised), Samsung DeX, Samsung Wireless DeX (desktop experience support), Bixby natural language commands and dictation, Samsung Pay (Visa, MasterCard certified), Document viewer, Photo/video editor
BatteryCapacity(Li-ion Non-removable), 3700 mAh
– Fast charging 25W, USB Power Delivery 3.0, Fast Qi/PMA wireless charging 15W, Reverse wireless charging 4.5W

Price

Price in Rs: 219,999     Price in USD: $1093

 

