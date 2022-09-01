Samsung Galaxy S22 price in Pakistan & features.

Samsung is developing the Galaxy S22. This smartphone manufacturer is making more than a flagship device.

The smartphone will feature the Qualcomm SM8450 Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 (4 nm) chipset. Samsung’s Galaxy S22 is powered by a 3.0 GHz Octa-Core.

This smartphone’s GPU is Adreno 730. The 6.1-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Capacitive Touchscreen features a full HD+ resolution of 1080 x 2400 Pixels.

Samsung Galaxy S22 customers will like its larger screen.

Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protects the screen. The SoC’s RAM is 8GB. This is Samsung S22’s high-end RAM. A chipset and RAM will boost the phone’s processing performance.

The Samsung Galaxy S22’s 256GB of inbuilt storage is plenty for life. The main sensor is 50 megapixels, and the others are unconfirmed.

Samsung Galaxy S22 price in Pakistan

The Samsung Galaxy S22 expected price in Pakistan is Rs. 219,999.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Specifications:

Build OS Android 12 OS UI OneUI 4.1 Dimensions 146 x 70.6 x 7.6 mm Weight 167 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual standby (2 Nano-SIMs + eSIM) Colors Phantom Black, White, Pink Gold, Green, Graphite, Sky Blue, Violet, Cream Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 13(700), 17(700), 18(800), 19(800), 20(800), 25(1900), 26(850), 28(700), 32(1500), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500), 66(1700/2100) 5G Band SA/NSA/Sub6/mmWave Processor CPU Octa-core (1 x 3.00 GHz Cortex-X2 + 3 x 2.40 GHz Cortex-A710 + 4 x 1.70 GHz Cortex-A510 Chipset Qualcomm SM8450 Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 (4 nm) GPU Adreno 730 Display Technology Dynamic AMOLED 2X Capacitive Touchscreen, 1B Colors, Multitouch Size 6.1 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2340 Pixels (~422 PPI) Protection Corning Gorilla Glass Victus+ Extra Features 48Hz – 120Hz variable refresh rate, HDR10+, 1300 nits (peak), Always-on display Memory Built-in 256GB Built-in, 8GB RAM, UFS 3.1 Card No Camera Main Triple Camera: 50 MP, f/1.8, 24mm (wide), 1/1.57″, Dual Pixel Pro PDAF, OIS + 10 MP, f/2.4, 70mm (telephoto), 1/3.94″, PDAF, OIS, 3x optical zoom + 12 MP, f/2.2, 13mm, (ultrawide), 1/2.55″, Super Steady video, LED Flash Features Geo-tagging, touch focus, face/smile detection, Auto HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected], [email protected]/60fps, [email protected]/60/240fps, [email protected], HDR10+, stereo sound rec., gyro-EIS) Front 10 MP, f/2.2, 26mm (wide), 1/3.24″, Dual Pixel PDAF, Dual video call, Auto-HDR, Video ([email protected]/60fps, [email protected]) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.2 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO Radio FM Radio (Unspecified) USB USB Type-C 3.2, USB On-The-Go NFC Yes Data GPRS , Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A (CA), 5G capable Features Sensors Accelerometer, Barometer, Compass, FingerPrint (under display, ultrasonic), Gyro, Proximity Audio 32-bit/384kHz audio, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra IP68 dust/water resistant (up to 1.5m for 30 mins) Armour aluminum frame with tougher drop and scratch resistance (advertised), Samsung DeX, Samsung Wireless DeX (desktop experience support), Bixby natural language commands and dictation, Samsung Pay (Visa, MasterCard certified), Document viewer, Photo/video editor Battery Capacity (Li-ion Non-removable), 3700 mAh – Fast charging 25W, USB Power Delivery 3.0, Fast Qi/PMA wireless charging 15W, Reverse wireless charging 4.5W

Price Price in Rs: 219,999 Price in USD: $1093

