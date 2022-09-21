Advertisement
Vivo X Fold+ will be released on September 26

Vivo X Fold+

  • Vivo announced that the X Fold Plus version will be released on September 26.
  • It will include a larger battery, faster-wired charging, and a new colour.
  • The launch will take place in China on September 26 at 7 PM local time (9:00 GMT).
Vivo released the X Fold, a smartphone in April that you can fold up. Today, the company announced that the Plus model will be released next week, on September 26.

The launch will take place in China at 7 PM local time.

The “+” in X Fold+, according to Vivo, means “strong will evolve in a stronger way.”

It’s not clear if Vivo is saying that the Plus model is more durable or if it’s referring to something else.

Vivo also shared a picture that showed how the X Fold Plus was made.

It looks like the Vivo X Fold, but it will now also be available in red. The regular version came in black and blue.

Vivo hasn’t released a full list of the X Fold Plus’s specs yet, but we know it will have a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, a 4,730 mAh battery, and support for 80W wired charging and 50W wireless charging.

The X Fold+ will have 12GB of RAM, 512GB of storage, and a 120Hz screen, according to AnTuTu.

The Vivo X Fold+ will include a new chip, a larger battery, faster-wired charging, and a new colour. Vivo may reveal more before September 26.

