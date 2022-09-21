Vivo X Fold+ will be released on September 26

Vivo announced that the X Fold Plus version will be released on September 26.

It will include a larger battery, faster-wired charging, and a new colour.

The launch will take place in China on September 26 at 7 PM local time (9:00 GMT).

Vivo released the X Fold, a smartphone in April that you can fold up. Today, the company announced that the Plus model will be released next week, on September 26.

The “+” in X Fold+, according to Vivo, means “strong will evolve in a stronger way.”

It’s not clear if Vivo is saying that the Plus model is more durable or if it’s referring to something else.

Vivo also shared a picture that showed how the X Fold Plus was made.

It looks like the Vivo X Fold, but it will now also be available in red. The regular version came in black and blue.

Vivo hasn’t released a full list of the X Fold Plus’s specs yet, but we know it will have a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, a 4,730 mAh battery, and support for 80W wired charging and 50W wireless charging.

The X Fold+ will have 12GB of RAM, 512GB of storage, and a 120Hz screen, according to AnTuTu.

The Vivo X Fold+ will include a new chip, a larger battery, faster-wired charging, and a new colour. Vivo may reveal more before September 26.

