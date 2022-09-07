Xiaomi Redmi A1 Plus price in Pakistan & specs

Xiaomi Redmi A1 Plus price in Pakistan & specs

Articles
Advertisement
Xiaomi Redmi A1 Plus price in Pakistan & specs

Xiaomi Redmi A1 Plus

Advertisement
  • Xiaomi is introducing a new smartphone in its A-series.
  • The Redmi A1 Plus has a 6.53-inch LCD screen with a full HD+ resolution.
  • Powered by MediaTek Helio A22 processor and 2.0 GHz Octa-Core processor.
Advertisement

Xiaomi is developing a new Redmi A1 with the moniker Plus at the end. The company is introducing a new smartphone in its A-series.

The newcomer will be a low-cost phone called the Xiaomi Redmi A1 Plus.

The Redmi A1 Plus is powered by the MediaTek Helio A22 processor.

The Redmi A1 Plus is powered by a 2.0 GHz Octa-Core processor. A PowerVR GE6300 is also included in the smartphone.

The Redmi A1 Plus’s 6.53-inch LCD screen has a full HD+ resolution of 720 x 1600 pixels.

Advertisement

Xiaomi Redmi A1 Plus price in Pakistan

Xiaomi Redmi A1 Plus price in Pakistan is Rs. 39,999/-

Xiaomi Redmi A1 Plus full specs

BuildOSAndroid 12 OS
DimensionsN/A
WeightN/A
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsVarious
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
ProcessorCPU2.0Ghz Octa Core
ChipsetMediaTek Helio A22
GPUPowerVR GE6300
DisplayTechnologyIPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.5 Inches
Resolution720 x 1600 Pixels (~269 PPI)
Extra Features400 nits (typ)
MemoryBuilt-in64GB Built-in, 4GB RAM
CardmicroSDXC (dedicated slot)
CameraMainDual Camera: 13 MP+ 2 MP, LED Flash
FeaturesPhase detection, geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, Video ([email protected])
Front5 MP, HDR, Video ([email protected])
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS
RadioFM radio (not yet confirmed)
USBmicroUSB 2.0
NFCNo
DataGPRSEDGE, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Fingerprint (rear mounted), Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, 24-bit/192kHz audio, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
Gamesbuilt-in + downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraPhoto/video editor, Document viewer
BatteryCapacity(Li-ion Non removable), 5000 mAh
– Battery charging 10W

Also Read

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story