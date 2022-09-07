Xiaomi Redmi A1 Plus price in Pakistan & specs

Xiaomi is introducing a new smartphone in its A-series.

Xiaomi is developing a new Redmi A1 with the moniker Plus at the end. The company is introducing a new smartphone in its A-series.

The newcomer will be a low-cost phone called the Xiaomi Redmi A1 Plus.

The Redmi A1 Plus is powered by the MediaTek Helio A22 processor.

The Redmi A1 Plus is powered by a 2.0 GHz Octa-Core processor. A PowerVR GE6300 is also included in the smartphone.

The Redmi A1 Plus’s 6.53-inch LCD screen has a full HD+ resolution of 720 x 1600 pixels.

Xiaomi Redmi A1 Plus price in Pakistan is Rs. 39,999/- Xiaomi Redmi A1 Plus full specs Build OS Android 12 OS Dimensions N/A Weight N/A SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Various Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1 (2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500) Processor CPU 2.0Ghz Octa Core Chipset MediaTek Helio A22 GPU PowerVR GE6300 Display Technology IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.5 Inches Resolution 720 x 1600 Pixels (~269 PPI) Extra Features 400 nits (typ) Memory Built-in 64GB Built-in, 4GB RAM Card microSDXC (dedicated slot) Camera Main Dual Camera: 13 MP+ 2 MP, LED Flash Features Phase detection, geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, Video ([email protected]) Front 5 MP, HDR, Video ([email protected]) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS Radio FM radio (not yet confirmed) USB microUSB 2.0 NFC No Data GPRS , EDGE , 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A Features Sensors Accelerometer, Fingerprint (rear mounted), Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, 24-bit/192kHz audio, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games built-in + downloadable Torch Yes Extra Photo/video editor, Document viewer Battery Capacity (Li-ion Non removable), 5000 mAh – Battery charging 10W

