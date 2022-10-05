Infinix Note 10 price in Pakistan & specs

Oppo A76 price in Pakistan & specifications
The Infinix Note 10 is currently available on the market. The MediaTek Helio G85 will be the brains of the phone.
This chipset is the most powerful, and this device’s CPU is a 2.0 GHz Octa-Core. It also has a Mali-G76 MC4 GPU, making the Infinix Note 10 more powerful to use.
The smartphone’s screen is 7.0 inches, which is a very large size, and it has an IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen. It will have a resolution of 1080 x 2460 pixels, which is full HD+.
A 5000 mAh battery gives the phone power.
The Infinix Note 10 price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 27,999/-
|Build
|OS
|Android 11 OS
|UI
|XOS 7.6
|Dimensions
|173.2 x 78.7 x 8.8 mm
|Weight
|N/A
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colours
|Black, Purple, Emerald Green
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|Processor
|CPU
|Octa-core (2×2.0 GHz Cortex-A75 & 6×1.8 GHz Cortex-A55)
|Chipset
|MediaTek Helio G85 (12nm)
|GPU
|Mali-G76 MC4
|Display
|Technology
|IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.95 Inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2460 Pixels (~387 PPI)
|Memory
|Built-in
|128GB Built-in, 6GB RAM
|Card
|microSD Card, (supports up to 256GB)
|Camera
|Main
|48 MP, (wide), PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (monochrome), Quad LED Flash
|Features
|Phase detection, Geo-tagging, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected], [email protected])
|Front
|16 MP, (wide), Video ([email protected])
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.1 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support
|Radio
|FM Radio
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|No
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, 4G (LTE Cat4 150/50 Mbps)
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Gyro, Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/WMV/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/WMA/eAAC+/FLAC player, Dual Speaker DTS
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
|– Fast battery charging 18W
