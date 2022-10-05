Infinix Note 10 price in Pakistan & specs

The Infinix Note 10 will have a MediaTek Helio G85 processor.

The screen is 7.0 inches and has a resolution of 1080 x 2460 pixels, which is full HD+.

The smartphone is powered by a 5000 mAh battery.

The Infinix Note 10 is currently available on the market. The MediaTek Helio G85 will be the brains of the phone.

This chipset is the most powerful, and this device’s CPU is a 2.0 GHz Octa-Core. It also has a Mali-G76 MC4 GPU, making the Infinix Note 10 more powerful to use.

The smartphone’s screen is 7.0 inches, which is a very large size, and it has an IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen. It will have a resolution of 1080 x 2460 pixels, which is full HD+.

A 5000 mAh battery gives the phone power.

Infinix Note 10 price in Pakistan

The Infinix Note 10 price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 27,999/-

Infinix Note 10 specs

Build OS Android 11 OS UI XOS 7.6 Dimensions 173.2 x 78.7 x 8.8 mm Weight N/A SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colours Black, Purple, Emerald Green Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 40(2300), 41(2500) Processor CPU Octa-core (2×2.0 GHz Cortex-A75 & 6×1.8 GHz Cortex-A55) Chipset MediaTek Helio G85 (12nm) GPU Mali-G76 MC4 Display Technology IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.95 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2460 Pixels (~387 PPI) Memory Built-in 128GB Built-in, 6GB RAM Card microSD Card, (supports up to 256GB) Camera Main 48 MP, (wide), PDAF + 2 MP , f/2.4, (depth) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (monochrome), Quad LED Flash Features Phase detection, Geo-tagging, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected], [email protected]) Front 16 MP, (wide), Video ([email protected]) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.1 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support Radio FM Radio USB USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go NFC No Data GPRS , Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, 4G (LTE Cat4 150/50 Mbps) Features Sensors Accelerometer , Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Gyro, Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack , MP4/WMV/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/WMA/eAAC+/FLAC player, Dual Speaker DTS Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor, Document viewer Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh – Fast battery charging 18W

