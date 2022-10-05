Advertisement
Infinix Note 10 price in Pakistan & specs

Infinix Note 10 price in Pakistan & specs

Articles
Infinix Note 10 price in Pakistan & specs

Infinix Note 10

  • The Infinix Note 10 will have a MediaTek Helio G85 processor.
  • The screen is 7.0 inches and has a resolution of 1080 x 2460 pixels, which is full HD+.
  • The smartphone is powered by a 5000 mAh battery.
The Infinix Note 10 is currently available on the market. The MediaTek Helio G85 will be the brains of the phone.

This chipset is the most powerful, and this device’s CPU is a 2.0 GHz Octa-Core. It also has a Mali-G76 MC4 GPU, making the Infinix Note 10 more powerful to use.

The smartphone’s screen is 7.0 inches, which is a very large size, and it has an IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen. It will have a resolution of 1080 x 2460 pixels, which is full HD+.

A 5000 mAh battery gives the phone power.

Infinix Note 10 price in Pakistan

The Infinix Note 10 price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 27,999/-

Infinix Note 10 specs

BuildOSAndroid 11 OS
UIXOS 7.6
Dimensions173.2 x 78.7 x 8.8 mm
WeightN/A
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColoursBlack, Purple, Emerald Green
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
ProcessorCPUOcta-core (2×2.0 GHz Cortex-A75 & 6×1.8 GHz Cortex-A55)
ChipsetMediaTek Helio G85 (12nm)
GPUMali-G76 MC4
DisplayTechnologyIPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.95 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2460 Pixels (~387 PPI)
MemoryBuilt-in128GB Built-in, 6GB RAM
CardmicroSD Card, (supports up to 256GB)
CameraMain48 MP, (wide), PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (monochrome), Quad LED Flash
FeaturesPhase detection, Geo-tagging, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected][email protected])
Front16 MP, (wide), Video ([email protected])
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.1 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support
RadioFM Radio
USBUSB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCNo
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, 4G (LTE Cat4 150/50 Mbps)
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Gyro, Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/WMV/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/WMA/eAAC+/FLAC player, Dual Speaker DTS
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraActive noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
– Fast battery charging 18W

