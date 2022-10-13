Advertisement
Infinix Smart 5 price in Pakistan with a larger battery and screen

Infinix Smart 5 price in Pakistan with a larger battery and screen

Articles
Infinix Smart 5 price in Pakistan with a larger battery and screen

Infinix Smart 5 price in Pakistan with a larger battery and screen

  • Ininix’s Smart 5 has a 1.8GHz Quad-core processor and 2 GB of RAM.
  • Infinix Smart 5 will offer 32GB of inbuilt storage for storing files.
  • The phone also has dedicated slots that may be used to enhance the phone’s storage capacity.
Infinix release Smart 5 with reasonable price in Pakistan. A new smartphone with a larger battery and screen. The company improves a screen and batteries. Infinix Smart 5 has a 1.8GHz Quad-core processor.

So the phone’s boosting power seems strong, and we may expect lightning-fast execution. Infinix’s Smart 5 has 2 GB of RAM, making it an entry-level smartphone for individuals who can’t buy a flagship or mid-range model.

Infinix Smart 5 will offer 32GB of inbuilt storage for storing files. Smart 5 from Infinix has dedicated slots that may be used to enhance the phone’s storage capacity. Android 10 powers it (Go Edition). Infinix 5’s back has three lenses.

The main lens will be 13 megapixels and the others QVGA. The square housing of the Infinix Smart 5 holds the camera’s optics and an LED flash for low light. Infinix Smart 5 has an 8 MP front-facing camera in a water-drop notch in the middle of the screen.

As usual, this company’s smartphones have huge batteries. On the back of Samsung’s upcoming competitor Smart 5’s comes a fingerprint reader.

Infinix Smart 5 price in Pakistan

The Infinix Smart 5 price in Pakistan is Rs. 15,999/-

Infinix Smart 5 specs

BuildOSAndroid 10.0 (Go edition)
Dimensions165.4 x 73.4 x 8.8 mm
WeightN/A
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Micro-SIM)
ColorsBlack, Blue, Green
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE
ProcessorCPU1.8 Ghz Quad Core
ChipsetMediatek MT6761D Helio A20 (12 nm)
GPUPowerVR GE8320
DisplayTechnologyIPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.6 Inches
Resolution720 x 1600 Pixels (~266 PPI)
MemoryBuilt-in32GB Built-in, 2GB RAM
CardmicroSD Card, (supports up to 256GB)
CameraMainTriple Camera: 13 MP + QVGA + QVGA, LED Flash
FeaturesGeo-tagging, Auto Scene Detection, AI Portrait, AI HDR, AI Beauty, AI Bokeh, Night, Sports, Video ([email protected])
Front8 MP, With Dual LED Flash
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support
RadioFM Radio
USBmicroUSB 2.0
NFCNo
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 21.1/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE Cat4 150/50 Mbps)
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Fingerprint (rear mounted), Gyro, Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/WMV/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/WMA/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraPhoto/video editor, Document viewer
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
– Battery charging 10W
