Infinix Smart 5 price in Pakistan with a larger battery and screen

Infinix release Smart 5 with reasonable price in Pakistan. A new smartphone with a larger battery and screen. The company improves a screen and batteries. Infinix Smart 5 has a 1.8GHz Quad-core processor.
So the phone’s boosting power seems strong, and we may expect lightning-fast execution. Infinix’s Smart 5 has 2 GB of RAM, making it an entry-level smartphone for individuals who can’t buy a flagship or mid-range model.
Infinix Smart 5 will offer 32GB of inbuilt storage for storing files. Smart 5 from Infinix has dedicated slots that may be used to enhance the phone’s storage capacity. Android 10 powers it (Go Edition). Infinix 5’s back has three lenses.
The main lens will be 13 megapixels and the others QVGA. The square housing of the Infinix Smart 5 holds the camera’s optics and an LED flash for low light. Infinix Smart 5 has an 8 MP front-facing camera in a water-drop notch in the middle of the screen.
As usual, this company’s smartphones have huge batteries. On the back of Samsung’s upcoming competitor Smart 5’s comes a fingerprint reader.
The Infinix Smart 5 price in Pakistan is Rs. 15,999/-
|Build
|OS
|Android 10.0 (Go edition)
|Dimensions
|165.4 x 73.4 x 8.8 mm
|Weight
|N/A
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Micro-SIM)
|Colors
|Black, Blue, Green
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE
|Processor
|CPU
|1.8 Ghz Quad Core
|Chipset
|Mediatek MT6761D Helio A20 (12 nm)
|GPU
|PowerVR GE8320
|Display
|Technology
|IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.6 Inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1600 Pixels (~266 PPI)
|Memory
|Built-in
|32GB Built-in, 2GB RAM
|Card
|microSD Card, (supports up to 256GB)
|Camera
|Main
|Triple Camera: 13 MP + QVGA + QVGA, LED Flash
|Features
|Geo-tagging, Auto Scene Detection, AI Portrait, AI HDR, AI Beauty, AI Bokeh, Night, Sports, Video ([email protected])
|Front
|8 MP, With Dual LED Flash
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.0 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support
|Radio
|FM Radio
|USB
|microUSB 2.0
|NFC
|No
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 21.1/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE Cat4 150/50 Mbps)
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Fingerprint (rear mounted), Gyro, Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/WMV/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/WMA/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Photo/video editor, Document viewer
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
|– Battery charging 10W
