Infinix Zero 20 price in Pakistan & features

Redmi Note 11 price in Pakistan & specifications
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 has a 6.4-inches screen. The phone has 128GB...
The Infinix Zero 20 smartphone will be available soon. The company shows off its new phone, the Zero series.
The name of the new high-end phone is “Infinix Zero 20.” The phone is very fast because it has an Octa-Core processor at 2.2 GHz and a Mediatek Dimensity 930 chipset.
The graphics processing unit in this phone is the Adreno 620. The phone has a 6.7-inch screen with a full HD resolution (1080 x 2400 pixels).
The capacitive AMOLED touchscreen on the new Infinix Zero 20 is of high quality. The Infinix Zero 20 has 8 gigabytes of RAM.
A 4500 mAh battery gives the phone power.
Infinix Zero 20 price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 56,999/-
|BUILD
|OS
|Android 12 OS
|UI
|XOS
|Dimensions
|N/A
|Weight
|N/A
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colours
|Various
|FREQUENCY
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|5G Band
|SA/NSA
|PROCESSOR
|CPU
|2.2 Ghz Octa Core
|Chipset
|Mediatek Dimensity 930
|GPU
|Mali-G68 MC4
|DISPLAY
|Technology
|AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch
|Size
|6.7 Inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 Pixels (~393 PPI)
|Extra Features
|120Hz, 700 nits (peak)
|MEMORY
|Built-in
|256GB Built-in, 8GB RAM
|Card
|microSDXC (dedicated slot)
|CAMERA
|Main
|Triple Camera: 108 MP main sensor, LED Flash
|Features
|HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected], [email protected])
|Front
|32 MP
|CONNECTIVITY
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.1 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support
|Radio
|FM Radio
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|No
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G HSPA, 4G LTE-A, 5G capable
|FEATURES
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack (Unspecified), Dual Speaker
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Glass front, Glass back, Plastic frame, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
|BATTERY
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 4500 mAh
|– Fast battery charging 180W
Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.