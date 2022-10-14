Infinix Zero 20 price in Pakistan & features

The Infinix Zero 20 smartphone will be available soon.

The Infinix Zero 20 smartphone will be available soon. The company shows off its new phone, the Zero series.

The name of the new high-end phone is “Infinix Zero 20.” The phone is very fast because it has an Octa-Core processor at 2.2 GHz and a Mediatek Dimensity 930 chipset.

The graphics processing unit in this phone is the Adreno 620. The phone has a 6.7-inch screen with a full HD resolution (1080 x 2400 pixels).

The capacitive AMOLED touchscreen on the new Infinix Zero 20 is of high quality. The Infinix Zero 20 has 8 gigabytes of RAM.

A 4500 mAh battery gives the phone power.

Infinix Zero 20 price in Pakistan

Infinix Zero 20 price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 56,999/- Infinix Zero 20 specifications BUILD OS Android 12 OS UI XOS Dimensions N/A Weight N/A SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colours Various FREQUENCY 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500) 5G Band SA/NSA PROCESSOR CPU 2.2 Ghz Octa Core Chipset Mediatek Dimensity 930 GPU Mali-G68 MC4 DISPLAY Technology AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch Size 6.7 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 Pixels (~393 PPI) Extra Features 120Hz, 700 nits (peak) MEMORY Built-in 256GB Built-in, 8GB RAM Card microSDXC (dedicated slot) CAMERA Main Triple Camera: 108 MP main sensor, LED Flash Features HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected], [email protected]) Front 32 MP CONNECTIVITY WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.1 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support Radio FM Radio USB USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go NFC No Data GPRS, Edge, 3G HSPA, 4G LTE-A, 5G capable FEATURES Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack (Unspecified), Dual Speaker Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Glass front, Glass back, Plastic frame, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor, Document viewer BATTERY Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 4500 mAh – Fast battery charging 180W Advertisement

