Infinix Zero 20 price in Pakistan & features

Infinix Zero 20 price in Pakistan & features

Articles
Infinix Zero 20 price in Pakistan & features

Infinix Zero 20

  • The Infinix Zero 20 smartphone will be available soon.
  • The Infinix Zero 20 has 8 gigabytes of RAM.
  • A 4500 mAh battery gives the phone power.
The Infinix Zero 20 smartphone will be available soon. The company shows off its new phone, the Zero series.

The name of the new high-end phone is “Infinix Zero 20.” The phone is very fast because it has an Octa-Core processor at 2.2 GHz and a Mediatek Dimensity 930 chipset.

The graphics processing unit in this phone is the Adreno 620. The phone has a 6.7-inch screen with a full HD resolution (1080 x 2400 pixels).

The capacitive AMOLED touchscreen on the new Infinix Zero 20 is of high quality. The Infinix Zero 20 has 8 gigabytes of RAM.

A 4500 mAh battery gives the phone power.

Infinix Zero 20 price in Pakistan

Infinix Zero 20 price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 56,999/-

Infinix Zero 20 specifications

BUILDOSAndroid 12 OS
UIXOS
DimensionsN/A
WeightN/A
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColoursVarious
FREQUENCY2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
5G BandSA/NSA
PROCESSORCPU2.2 Ghz Octa Core
ChipsetMediatek Dimensity 930
GPUMali-G68 MC4
DISPLAYTechnologyAMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch
Size6.7 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2400 Pixels (~393 PPI)
Extra Features120Hz, 700 nits (peak)
MEMORYBuilt-in256GB Built-in, 8GB RAM
CardmicroSDXC (dedicated slot)
CAMERAMainTriple Camera: 108 MP main sensor, LED Flash
FeaturesHDR, panorama, Video ([email protected][email protected])
Front32 MP
CONNECTIVITYWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.1 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support
RadioFM Radio
USBUSB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCNo
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G HSPA, 4G LTE-A, 5G capable
FEATURESSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack (Unspecified), Dual Speaker
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraGlass front, Glass back, Plastic frame, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
BATTERYCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 4500 mAh
– Fast battery charging 180W
