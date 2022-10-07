Advertisement
Infinix Zero Ultra price in Pakistan & specs

Infinix Zero Ultra price in Pakistan & specs

Articles
Infinix Zero Ultra price in Pakistan & specs

Infinix Zero Ultra

The new Zero Ultra from Infinix will be available soon. The Infinix Zero Ultra will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 920 chipset, which is in the middle of the range.

The Infinix Zero Ultra has 256GB of storage space and 8GB of RAM.

A 4500 mAh battery gives the phone its power. The screen on the Infinix Zero Ultra is 6.8 inches and has a resolution of 1080 x 2400.

Infinix Zero Ultra price in Pakistan

The Infinix Zero Ultra price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 99,999/-

Infinix Zero Ultra specs

BuildOSAndroid 12 OS
UIXOS 12
Dimensions165.5 x 74.5 x 8.8 mm – (Coslight Silver), 165.5 x 75.1 x 9.2 mm – (Genesis Noir)
Weight213 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColoursCoslight Silver, Genesis Noir
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
5G BandSA/NSA
ProcessorCPUOcta-core (2 x 2.5 GHz Cortex-A78 + 6 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)
ChipsetMediaTek Dimensity 920 (6 nm)
GPUMali-G68 MC4
DisplayTechnologyAMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch
Size6.8 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2400 Pixels (~387 PPI)
Extra Features120Hz
MemoryBuilt-in256GB Built-in, 8GB RAM
CardmicroSDXC (dedicated slot)
CameraMain200 MP, f/2.0, (wide), 1/1.22″, Dual Pixel PDAF, OIS + 13 MP, f/2.4, (ultrawide), AF + 2 MP, Dual LED Flash, dual pixel PDAF, LED Flash
FeaturesHDR, panorama, Video ([email protected][email protected]/60fps)
Front32 MP, Dual LED Flash, Video ([email protected])
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.1 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support
RadioFM Radio
USBUSB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCNo
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G HSPA, 4G LTE-A, 5G capable
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack (Unspecified), Dual Speaker
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraPhoto/video editor, Document viewer
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 4500 mAh
– Fast Charging 180W, 100% in 12 min (advertised)
