iPhone 13 Pro Max Price in Pakistan & Specs

  • iPhone 13 Pro Max Price in Pakistan and features.

The most recent Apple A15 Bionic chipset, which was created utilizing a 5 nm technology, is found in the Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max.

Currently, this phone has the fastest chipset available. The iPhone 13 Pro Max has a better GPU than the iPhone 13 Pro since it has five cores as opposed to four.

The client will definitely gain from longer-lasting performance, but GPU throttling is the real problem here.

Although this is the case, it nevertheless provides the user with a dependable performance and likely the lag-free gaming experience.

The iPhone 13 Pro Max comes with 6 GB of RAM and four storage options. There are more versions in 256, 512, 1TB, and 128 GB. There is no method to increase the settings.

iPhone 13 Pro Max Price in Pakistan

iPhone 13 Pro Max Price in Pakistan is Rs 399,999/-

iPhone 13 Pro Max Specifications:

BuildOSIOS 15, upgradable to iOS 15.3
Dimensions160.8 x 78.1 x 7.7 mm
Weight240 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsGraphite, Gold, Silver, Sierra Blue
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE
5G BandSA/NSA/Sub6/mmWave
ProcessorCPUHexa-core (2 x 3.22 GHz Avalanche + 4x X.X GHz Blizzard)
ChipsetApple A15 Bionic (5 nm)
GPUApple GPU (5-core graphics)
DisplayTechnologySuper Retina XDR OLED Touchscreen, Multitouch
Size6.7 Inches
Resolution1284 x 2778 Pixels (~457 PPI)
ProtectionScratch-resistant ceramic glass, oleophobic coating
Extra Features120Hz, HDR10, Dolby Vision, 1000 nits (HBM), 1200 nits (peak)
MemoryBuilt-in128/256/512GB Built-in, 6GB RAM, 1TB, NVMe
CardNo
CameraMainQuad Camera: 12 MP, f/1.5, 26mm (wide), dual pixel PDAF, sensor-shift OIS + 12 MP, f/2.8, 77mm (telephoto), PDAF, OIS, 3x optical zoom + 2 MP, f/1.8, 13mm, (ultrawide), PDAF + TOF 3D LiDAR scanner (depth), dual-LED dual-tone flash
Features(HDR + photo/panorama), Video ([email protected]/30/60fps, [email protected]/60/120/240fps, 10â€‘bit HDR, Dolby Vision HDR (up to 60fps), ProRes, Cinematic mode, stereo sound rec.)
FrontDual 12 MP, f/2.2, 23mm (wide), 1/3.6″ SL 3D, (depth/biometrics sensor)@24/25/30/60fps, [email protected]/60/120fps, gyro-EIS), HDR, Video ([email protected]/25/30/60fps, [email protected]/60/120fps, gyro-EIS)
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, GALILEO, QZSS
USBLightning, USB 2.0
NFCYes
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, 4G LTE-A, 5G, (EV-DO Rev.A 3.1 Mbps)
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Barometer, Compass, Face ID, Gyro, Proximity
AudioLightning to 3.5 mm headphone jack adapter, MP3/WAV/AAX+/AIFF/Apple Lossless player, MP4/H.264 player, Speaker Phone
BrowserYes
MessagingiMessage, SMS (threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Email
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraGlass front + Gorilla Glass), Glass back + Gorilla Glass), stainless steel frame, Scratch-resistant ceramic glass, oleophobic coating, Wide color gamut, True-tone, Siri natural language commands and dictation, Ultra Wideband (UWB) support
BatteryCapacity(Li-ion Non removable), 4352 mAh
– Fast charging (27W, unofficial rating), 50% in 30 min (advertised), USB Power Delivery 2.0, MagSafe wireless charging 15W, Qi magnetic fast wireless charging 7.5W

