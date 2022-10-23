iPhone 13 Pro Max Price in Pakistan & Specs

iPhone 8 Plus Price in Pakistan and Specifications
iPhone 8 Plus Price in Pakistan and features. In Pakistan, the Apple...
The most recent Apple A15 Bionic chipset, which was created utilizing a 5 nm technology, is found in the Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max.
Currently, this phone has the fastest chipset available. The iPhone 13 Pro Max has a better GPU than the iPhone 13 Pro since it has five cores as opposed to four.
The client will definitely gain from longer-lasting performance, but GPU throttling is the real problem here.
Although this is the case, it nevertheless provides the user with a dependable performance and likely the lag-free gaming experience.
The iPhone 13 Pro Max comes with 6 GB of RAM and four storage options. There are more versions in 256, 512, 1TB, and 128 GB. There is no method to increase the settings.
iPhone 13 Pro Max Price in Pakistan is Rs 399,999/-
|Build
|OS
|IOS 15, upgradable to iOS 15.3
|Dimensions
|160.8 x 78.1 x 7.7 mm
|Weight
|240 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Graphite, Gold, Silver, Sierra Blue
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE
|5G Band
|SA/NSA/Sub6/mmWave
|Processor
|CPU
|Hexa-core (2 x 3.22 GHz Avalanche + 4x X.X GHz Blizzard)
|Chipset
|Apple A15 Bionic (5 nm)
|GPU
|Apple GPU (5-core graphics)
|Display
|Technology
|Super Retina XDR OLED Touchscreen, Multitouch
|Size
|6.7 Inches
|Resolution
|1284 x 2778 Pixels (~457 PPI)
|Protection
|Scratch-resistant ceramic glass, oleophobic coating
|Extra Features
|120Hz, HDR10, Dolby Vision, 1000 nits (HBM), 1200 nits (peak)
|Memory
|Built-in
|128/256/512GB Built-in, 6GB RAM, 1TB, NVMe
|Card
|No
|Camera
|Main
|Quad Camera: 12 MP, f/1.5, 26mm (wide), dual pixel PDAF, sensor-shift OIS + 12 MP, f/2.8, 77mm (telephoto), PDAF, OIS, 3x optical zoom + 2 MP, f/1.8, 13mm, (ultrawide), PDAF + TOF 3D LiDAR scanner (depth), dual-LED dual-tone flash
|Features
|(HDR + photo/panorama), Video ([email protected]/30/60fps, [email protected]/60/120/240fps, 10â€‘bit HDR, Dolby Vision HDR (up to 60fps), ProRes, Cinematic mode, stereo sound rec.)
|Front
|Dual 12 MP, f/2.2, 23mm (wide), 1/3.6″ SL 3D, (depth/biometrics sensor)@24/25/30/60fps, [email protected]/60/120fps, gyro-EIS), HDR, Video ([email protected]/25/30/60fps, [email protected]/60/120fps, gyro-EIS)
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.0 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, GALILEO, QZSS
|USB
|Lightning, USB 2.0
|NFC
|Yes
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, 4G LTE-A, 5G, (EV-DO Rev.A 3.1 Mbps)
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Barometer, Compass, Face ID, Gyro, Proximity
|Audio
|Lightning to 3.5 mm headphone jack adapter, MP3/WAV/AAX+/AIFF/Apple Lossless player, MP4/H.264 player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|Yes
|Messaging
|iMessage, SMS (threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Email
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Glass front + Gorilla Glass), Glass back + Gorilla Glass), stainless steel frame, Scratch-resistant ceramic glass, oleophobic coating, Wide color gamut, True-tone, Siri natural language commands and dictation, Ultra Wideband (UWB) support
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-ion Non removable), 4352 mAh
|– Fast charging (27W, unofficial rating), 50% in 30 min (advertised), USB Power Delivery 2.0, MagSafe wireless charging 15W, Qi magnetic fast wireless charging 7.5W
