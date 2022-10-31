Oppo A96 price in Pakistan & specs

Oppo A76 price in Pakistan & features
The Oppo A76 will have a 6.56-inch, 720 x 1612-pixel full HD...
The A96 will be put on the market by Oppo. A new A-series phone from Oppo is on the way.
The next smartphone made by the company will be a mid-range one that will soon be sold in China. The name of the new phone will be Oppo A96.
The Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 SoC will be at the heart of the next phone.
This chipset is strong and can handle all the features of high-end smartphones in a stylish way.
The processor in the Oppo A96 has octa-cores and runs at 2.4 GHz. The phone is powered by a 5000 mAh battery.
Oppo A96 price in Pakistan is Rs. 49,999/-
|BUILD
|OS
|Android 11 OS
|UI
|ColorOS 11.1
|Dimensions
|164.4 x 75.7 x 8.4 mm
|Weight
|191 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colours
|Stary Black, sunset Blue
|FREQUENCY
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|PROCESSOR
|CPU
|Octa-core (4 x 2.4 GHz Kryo 265 Gold + 4 x 1.9 GHz Kryo 265 Silver)
|Chipset
|Qualcomm SM6225 Snapdragon 680 4G (6 nm)
|GPU
|Adreno 610
|DISPLAY
|Technology
|IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.59 Inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2412 Pixels (~401 PPI)
|Extra Features
|90Hz, 480 nits (typ), 600 nits (HBM)
|MEMORY
|Built-in
|128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM
|Card
|microSDXC
|CAMERA
|Main
|Dual 50 MP, f/1.8 + 2 MP, f/1.2, LED Flash
|Features
|Night, Expert, Panorama, Portrait, Time-lapse, Sticker, Slow-motion, Text scanner, Extra HD, Google lens, Video ([email protected] fps (default) and [email protected] fps)
|Front
|16 MP, f/2.0, (wide), HDR, Video ([email protected])
|CONNECTIVITY
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.1 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|Yes
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
|FEATURES
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Gyro, Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264/FLAC player, MP3/eAAC+/WAV player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|IP5X dustproof, IPX4 waterproof, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document editor, Photo/video editor
|BATTERY
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
|– Fast charging 33W, 50% in 26 min (advertised), Reverse charging, USB Power Delivery
