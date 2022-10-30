POCO X3 Price in Pakistan and Specs

POCO X3 Price in Pakistan and features.

In the Poco line of Chinese smartphones, the Xiaomi Poco X3 is the mid-range model. The smartphone is powered by a 2.3GHz Octa-Core processor and the Qualcomm SM7150-AC Snapdragon 732G.

This chipset and processor provide the phone a blazingly fast performance.

Advertisement

The latest gadget has a 6.67-inch Full HD IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen with a 1080 x 2400 pixel resolution.

The gadget has a 120Hz refresh rate and is equipped with an Adreno 618 GPU. The screen is protected by fifth-generation Corning Gorilla Glass.

With its sizable 6000 mAh Li-Po non-removable battery, the phone can be used all day long for gaming and watching movies.

With the 33W rapid charging capability, the phone will be fully charged in a few minutes.

POCO X3 Price in Pakistan

POCO X3 Price in Pakistan is Rs. 41,999/-

Advertisement

POCO X3 Specifications

Build OS Android 10 OS UI MIUI Dimensions 165.3 x 76.8 x 9.4 mm Weight 215 g SIM Hybrid Dual SIM , Dual Standby, (Nano-SIM) Colors Cobalt Blue, Shadow Gray Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500) Processor CPU Octa-core (2 x 2.3 GHz Kryo 470 Gold + 6 x 1.8 GHz Kryo 470 Silver) Chipset Qualcomm SM7150-AC Snapdragon 732G (8 nm) GPU Adreno 618 Display Technology IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen , 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.7 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 Pixels (~395 PPI) Protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Extra Features HDR10, 120Hz refresh rate, 450 nits typ. brightness (advertised) Memory Built-in 64/128GB Built-in, 6GB RAM, UFS 2.1 Card MicroSDXC (uses shared SIM slot) Camera Main Quad Camera: 64 MP, f/1.9, (wide), 1/1.73″, PDAF + 13 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), Dual LED Flash Features Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected], [email protected]/120fps, [email protected]; gyro-EIS) Front 20 MP, f/2.2, (wide), 1/3.4″, HDR, Panorama, Video ([email protected]) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.1 with A2DP, LE GPS A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS Radio FM Radio with recording USB USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go NFC Yes Infrared Yes Data GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A Features Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Gyro, Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/DivX/XviD/WMV/H.265 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Glass front + Gorilla Glass 5), Aluminum frame, Plastic back, IP53 splash-proof, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor , Document viewer Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5160 mAh – Fast charging 33W, 62% in 30 min, 100% in 65 min (advertised)

Also Read Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 price in Pakistan & specs Xiaomi's Note series will get a new midrange phone called the Redmi...