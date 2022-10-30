Advertisement
POCO X3 Price in Pakistan and Specs

Articles
POCO X3 Price in Pakistan and Specs

  • POCO X3 Price in Pakistan and features.

In the Poco line of Chinese smartphones, the Xiaomi Poco X3 is the mid-range model. The smartphone is powered by a 2.3GHz Octa-Core processor and the Qualcomm SM7150-AC Snapdragon 732G.

This chipset and processor provide the phone a blazingly fast performance.

The latest gadget has a 6.67-inch Full HD IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen with a 1080 x 2400 pixel resolution.

The gadget has a 120Hz refresh rate and is equipped with an Adreno 618 GPU. The screen is protected by fifth-generation Corning Gorilla Glass.

With its sizable 6000 mAh Li-Po non-removable battery, the phone can be used all day long for gaming and watching movies.

With the 33W rapid charging capability, the phone will be fully charged in a few minutes.

POCO X3 Price in Pakistan

POCO X3 Price in Pakistan is Rs. 41,999/-

POCO X3 Specifications

BuildOSAndroid 10 OS
UIMIUI
Dimensions165.3 x 76.8 x 9.4 mm
Weight215 g
SIMHybrid Dual SIM, Dual Standby, (Nano-SIM)
ColorsCobalt Blue, Shadow Gray
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
ProcessorCPUOcta-core (2 x 2.3 GHz Kryo 470 Gold + 6 x 1.8 GHz Kryo 470 Silver)
ChipsetQualcomm SM7150-AC Snapdragon 732G (8 nm)
GPUAdreno 618
DisplayTechnologyIPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.7 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2400 Pixels (~395 PPI)
ProtectionCorning Gorilla Glass 5
Extra FeaturesHDR10, 120Hz refresh rate, 450 nits typ. brightness (advertised)
MemoryBuilt-in64/128GB Built-in, 6GB RAM, UFS 2.1
CardMicroSDXC (uses shared SIM slot)
CameraMainQuad Camera: 64 MP, f/1.9, (wide), 1/1.73″, PDAF + 13 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), Dual LED Flash
FeaturesGeo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected][email protected]/120fps, [email protected]; gyro-EIS)
Front20 MP, f/2.2, (wide), 1/3.4″, HDR, Panorama, Video ([email protected])
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.1 with A2DP, LE
GPSA-GPS support & Glonass, BDS
RadioFM Radio with recording
USBUSB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCYes
InfraredYes
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Gyro, Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/DivX/XviD/WMV/H.265 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraGlass front + Gorilla Glass 5), Aluminum frame, Plastic back, IP53 splash-proof, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 5160 mAh
– Fast charging 33W, 62% in 30 min, 100% in 65 min (advertised)

Also Read

Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 price in Pakistan & specs
Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 price in Pakistan & specs

Xiaomi's Note series will get a new midrange phone called the Redmi...

 

