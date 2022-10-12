Vivo drone Camera Phone Price and features

Vivo drone Camera Phone Price and specifications.

The price of this innovative flying camera phone, which has some outstanding features, is USD $ 958/.

It's important to note that on Wednesday, Fawad Chaudhry, the federal information minister, commended the device in a tweet.

Vivo drone Camera Phone Max in Pakistan

Vivo drone Camera Phone price in Pakistan is Rs. 207,999.

Vivo drone Camera Phone Specifications:

Design Dimensions 147.3 x 71.3 x 7.6 mm Weight 228 GRAM Protection GRILLA GLASS 7

Display Display Type SUPER AMOLED Size 6.9” Resolution 1440 x 3100 pixels Pixel Density 410 PPI Touch Screen YES Display Protection GORILLA GLASS7

Media Loudspeaker YES Handsfree YES

Software Operating System ANDROID 12

Connectivity Bluetooth YES v52 Wi-fi YES USB YES

