Vivo drone Camera Phone Price and features

Vivo drone Camera Phone Price and features

Articles
Vivo drone Camera Phone Price and features

Vivo Drone Camera Phone

  • Vivo drone Camera Phone Price and specifications.

The price of this innovative flying camera phone, which has some outstanding features, is USD $ 958/.

It’s important to note that on Wednesday, Fawad Chaudhry, the federal information minister, commended the device in a tweet.

Vivo drone Camera Phone Max in Pakistan

Vivo drone Camera Phone price in Pakistan is Rs. 207,999.

Vivo drone Camera Phone Specifications:

Design

Dimensions147.3 x 71.3 x 7.6 mm
Weight228 GRAM
ProtectionGRILLA GLASS 7

Network

Dual SIMDUAL SIM
2G NetworkGSM
3G NetworkHSDPA
4G NetworkLTE
5G Network5G
Display

Display TypeSUPER AMOLED
Size6.9”
Resolution1440 x 3100 pixels
Pixel Density410 PPI
Touch ScreenYES
Display ProtectionGORILLA GLASS7

Media

LoudspeakerYES
HandsfreeYES
Camera

Primary200MP drone camera+16MP+5MP+32MP
Camera FeaturesLED
Selfie Camera64MP
Selfie Camera FeaturesHDR

Software

Operating SystemANDROID 12

Hardware

ChipsetQualconm Snapdragon  888
GPUG58 MC3
RAM (Memory)12 GB
Internal Storage128/256 GB
SensorsFingerprint /accelerometer/ gyro/proximity

 

Connectivity

BluetoothYES v52
Wi-fiYES
USBYES

Battery

Battery TypeLi-Ion (Lithium Ion)
Capacity6900MAh
PlacementLI-PO

