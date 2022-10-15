Vivo Flying Camera Phone Price in Pakistan & full details

Vivo Drone Camera Phone : The flying camera can be slid out of the phone to shoot images from a distance.

This is the world’s first flying camera phone, with some impressive capabilities, and it will costs Rs 2,07,999 Pakistani rupees.

Vivo Flying Camera Phone Price in Pakistan, Full Specification & Detail

General Released 28 February, 2022 Status Available Price 207999

Design Dimensions 147.3 x 71.3 x 7.6 mm Weight 228 GRAM Protection GRILLA GLASS 7



Network Dual SIM DUAL SIM 2G Network GSM 3G Network HSDPA 4G Network LTE 5G Network 5G

Display Display Type SUPER AMOLED Size 6.84” Resolution 1440 x 3100 pixels Pixel Density 410 PPI Touch Screen YES Display Protection GORILLA GLASS7

Media Loudspeaker YES Handsfree YES

Camera Primary 200MP drone camera+16MP+5MP+32MP Camera Features LED Selfie Camera 64MP Selfie Camera Features HDR

Software Operating System ANDROID 12

Hardware Chipset Qualconm Snapdragon 888 GPU G58 MC3 RAM (Memory) 12 GB Internal Storage 128/256 GB Sensors Fingerprint /accelerometer/ gyro/proximity

Connectivity Bluetooth YES v52 Wi-fi YES USB YES

Battery Battery Type Li-Ion (Lithium Ion) Capacity 6900MAh Placement LI-PO Vivo unveiled the Vivo Flying Camera Phone. This is the World's First Flying Camera Phone with Outstanding Features. In Pakistan, the Vivo Flying Camera Phone costs RS 207,999. It is also known as the Vivo Drone Camera Mobile Phone. Aside from the LED lights, there is a 200 megapixel quad camera setup. Vivo Flying Camera Phone Launch Date, 200 MP Drone Camera, Features Detail & Price in Pakistan. This phone has several outstanding features, specifications, and entertainment options, including a 200 MP back camera. In terms of display, it has a Super AMOLED 6.9-inch display. You may watch all videos with HDR sensors and Corning Gorilla Glass 7 protections using this. For those who adore Vivo. With a long-lasting battery, an impressive display, and fantastic specifications, this handset becomes a lot of fun for them.