Vivo X90 Pro Plus price in Pakistan & specs

Vivo V23e price in Pakistan & specifications
The Vivo V23e has an IPS LCD capacitive touch screen and runs...
Vivo is getting ready to release the X90 Pro series, which will have a Plus version. We’ll talk about it now. Vivo’s new X90 Pro Plus will be this series’ version.
This top-of-the-line Series X will have more futuristic features than its other models.
After analyzing the Vivo X90’s base model, let’s discuss its Pro Plus. The latest leaks about this flagship are below.
The X90 Pro Plus’s first and most visible new feature is the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, the company’s future high-end SoC, which should have more power than ever to run this beast efficiently.
The smartphone is powered by a 5000 mAh battery.
The Vivo X90 Pro Plus price in Pakistan is Rs. 199,999/-
|Build
|OS
|Android 12 OS
|UI
|FuntouchOS 12
|Dimensions
|N/A
|Weight
|N/A
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Various
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 8(900), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|5G Band
|5G SA/NSA
|Processor
|CPU
|3.0 Ghz Octa Core
|Chipset
|Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
|GPU
|Adreno 740
|Display
|Technology
|AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch
|Size
|6.8 Inches
|Resolution
|1440 x 3200 Pixels (~518 PPI)
|Extra Features
|120Hz, HDR10+, 1500 nits (peak)
|Memory
|Built-in
|256/512GB Built-in, 8/12GB RAM, UFS 3.1
|Card
|No
|Camera
|Main
|1-inch camera sensor, + ultra-wide shooter + 64 MP (telephoto camera), 5x optical zoom, LED Flash
|Features
|Zeiss optics, Zeiss T* lens coating, Pixel Shift, dual-LED dual-tone flash, HDR, panorama, Video (8K, [email protected]/60fps, [email protected]/60fps, gyro-EIS)
|Front
|32 MP
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.2 with A2DP, LE, apt-X HD
|GPS
|Yes + dual-band A-GPS with GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS, NavIC
|USB
|USB Type-C 3.1
|NFC
|Yes
|Infrared
|Yes
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A, 5G capable
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, color spectrum, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, ultrasonic), Gyro, Proximity
|Audio
|32-bit/192kHz audio, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|IP68 dust/water resistant (up to 1.5m for 30 mins), Glass front, Glass back or Ceramic back or eco leather back, Aluminum frame, Document viewer, Photo/video editor
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
|– Fast battery charging
Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.