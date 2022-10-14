Vivo X90 Pro Plus price in Pakistan & specs

Vivo X90 Pro Plus will be the company’s top-of-the-line Series X.

The smartphone is powered by a 5000 mAh battery.

X90 Pro Plus by Vivo Powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC.

Vivo is getting ready to release the X90 Pro series, which will have a Plus version. We’ll talk about it now. Vivo’s new X90 Pro Plus will be this series’ version.

This top-of-the-line Series X will have more futuristic features than its other models.

After analyzing the Vivo X90’s base model, let’s discuss its Pro Plus. The latest leaks about this flagship are below.

The X90 Pro Plus’s first and most visible new feature is the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, the company’s future high-end SoC, which should have more power than ever to run this beast efficiently.

Vivo X90 Pro Plus price in Pakistan

The Vivo X90 Pro Plus price in Pakistan is Rs. 199,999/-

Vivo X90 Pro Plus specs

Build OS Android 12 OS UI FuntouchOS 12 Dimensions N/A Weight N/A SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Various Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1 (2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 8(900), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500) 5G Band 5G SA/NSA Processor CPU 3.0 Ghz Octa Core Chipset Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 GPU Adreno 740 Display Technology AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch Size 6.8 Inches Resolution 1440 x 3200 Pixels (~518 PPI) Extra Features 120Hz, HDR10+, 1500 nits (peak) Memory Built-in 256/512GB Built-in, 8/12GB RAM, UFS 3.1 Card No Camera Main 1-inch camera sensor , + ultra-wide shooter + 64 MP (telephoto camera), 5x optical zoom, LED Flash Features Zeiss optics, Zeiss T* lens coating, Pixel Shift, dual-LED dual-tone flash, HDR, panorama, Video (8K, [email protected]/60fps, [email protected]/60fps, gyro -EIS) Front 32 MP Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.2 with A2DP, LE, apt-X HD GPS Yes + dual-band A-GPS with GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS, NavIC USB USB Type-C 3.1 NFC Yes Infrared Yes Data GPRS , Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A, 5G capable Features Sensors Accelerometer, color spectrum, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, ultrasonic), Gyro, Proximity Audio 32-bit/192kHz audio, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra IP68 dust/water resistant (up to 1.5m for 30 mins), Glass front, Glass back or Ceramic back or eco leather back, Aluminum frame, Document viewer, Photo/video editor Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh – Fast battery charging

