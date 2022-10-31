Advertisement
Vivo Y53s price in Pakistan & specs

Vivo Y53s

  • The Y53s is a new version of Vivo’s Y-series smartphone.
  • This phone can connect to 4G networks and has 128 GB of storage space.
  • The phone is powered by a 5000 mAh battery.
The Y53s just came out from Vivo. A new version of the Chinese company Vivo’s Y-series smartphone, which came out for the first time four years ago,

This phone is cheap and can connect to 4G networks. This smartphone is powered by a 12-nanometer Mediatek Helio G80 chipset.

The phone is powered by a 5000 mAh battery. The Vivo Y53s has 128 GB of storage space on the inside. On the back of the device, there are two cameras.

The main sensor on the phone has a resolution of 64 megapixels. The selfie camera on the Y53s has a 6-megapixel sensor and a single lens.

Vivo Y53s price in Pakistan

The Vivo Y53s price in Pakistan is expected to be ₨ 40,999/-

Vivo Y53s specs

BUILDOSAndroid 11 OS
UIFuntouch OS 11.1
Dimensions164 x 75.46 x 8.38mm
Weight190 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsFantastic Rainbow, Deep Sea Blue
FREQUENCY2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800)
PROCESSORCPUOcta-core (2 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A75 + 6 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A55)
ChipsetMediatek Helio G80 (12 nm)
GPUMali-G52 MC2
DISPLAYTechnologyIPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.58 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2408 Pixels (~401 PPI)
MEMORYBuilt-in128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM (+4GB Extended RAM after Upgrade)
CardmicroSDXC (dedicated slot)
CAMERAMainTriple Camera: 64 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), 1/1.97, PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash
FeaturesGeo-tagging, Phase detection, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected], gyro-EIS)
Front16 MP, f/2.0, (wide), Video ([email protected])
CONNECTIVITYWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.1 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + AGPS, GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO
RadioFM Radio (Unspecified)
USBUSB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCNo
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), LTE-A
FEATURESSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side monted), Gyro, Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraActive noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo/video editor
BATTERYCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
– Fast charging 33W
