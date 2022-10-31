Vivo Y53s price in Pakistan & specs

The Y53s is a new version of Vivo’s Y-series smartphone.

This phone can connect to 4G networks and has 128 GB of storage space.

The phone is powered by a 5000 mAh battery.

Advertisement

The Y53s just came out from Vivo. A new version of the Chinese company Vivo’s Y-series smartphone, which came out for the first time four years ago,

This phone is cheap and can connect to 4G networks. This smartphone is powered by a 12-nanometer Mediatek Helio G80 chipset.

The phone is powered by a 5000 mAh battery. The Vivo Y53s has 128 GB of storage space on the inside. On the back of the device, there are two cameras.

The main sensor on the phone has a resolution of 64 megapixels. The selfie camera on the Y53s has a 6-megapixel sensor and a single lens.

Also Read Vivo Y20 Price in Pakistan and Features Vivo Y20 Price in Pakistan and specifications. The Vivo Y20 is currently...

Vivo Y53s price in Pakistan

Advertisement

The Vivo Y53s price in Pakistan is expected to be ₨ 40,999/-

Vivo Y53s specs

BUILD OS Android 11 OS UI Funtouch OS 11.1 Dimensions 164 x 75.46 x 8.38mm Weight 190 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Fantastic Rainbow, Deep Sea Blue FREQUENCY 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800) PROCESSOR CPU Octa-core (2 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A75 + 6 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A55) Chipset Mediatek Helio G80 (12 nm) GPU Mali-G52 MC2 DISPLAY Technology IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.58 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2408 Pixels (~401 PPI) MEMORY Built-in 128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM (+4GB Extended RAM after Upgrade) Card microSDXC (dedicated slot) CAMERA Main Triple Camera: 64 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), 1/1.97, PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash Features Geo-tagging, Phase detection, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected], gyro-EIS) Front 16 MP, f/2.0, (wide), Video ([email protected]) CONNECTIVITY WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.1 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + AGPS, GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO Radio FM Radio (Unspecified) USB USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go NFC No Data GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), LTE-A FEATURES Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side monted), Gyro, Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo/video editor BATTERY Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh – Fast charging 33W