Vivo Y55 price in Pakistan & specs

The Vivo Y55 smartphone will be available on the market. Vivo has announced a new smartphone in its Y-series line.
The phone will run on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 4G, which is one of the newest chipsets for smartphones.
The chip inside the new Vivo Y55 has an octa-core.
This new phone has a 6.44-inch AMOLED capacitive touchscreen with a full-HD 1080 x 2400-pixel display.
The Vivo Y55 expected price in Pakistan is ₨ 57,999/-
|BUILD
|OS
|Android 12 OS
|UI
|FuntouchOS 12
|Dimensions
|160.80 x 73.79 x 8.42mm
|Weight
|182 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colours
|Midnight Galaxy, Ice Dawn
|FREQUENCY
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800)
|PROCESSOR
|CPU
|Octa core (4 x 2.4 GHz Kryo 265 + 4 x 1.9 GHz Kryo 265)
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 4G
|GPU
|Adreno 610
|DISPLAY
|Technology
|AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch
|Size
|6.4 Inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 Pixels (~409 PPI)
|MEMORY
|Built-in
|128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM
|Card
|microSD Card, (supports up to 1TB)
|CAMERA
|Main
|Triple Camera: 50 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), Dual LED Flash
|Features
|Night, Portrait, Photo, Double Exposure, Live Photo, Panorama, Slow Motion, Time-Lapse, Pro, Video
|Front
|16 MP
|CONNECTIVITY
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.1 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS
|Radio
|FM Radio
|USB
|USB Type-C, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|Yes
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), LTE-A
|FEATURES
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display), Gyro, Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Glass front, Plastic frame, Plastic back, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo/video editor
|BATTERY
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
|– Fast charging 44W
