Vivo Y55 price in Pakistan & specs

Vivo Y55

  • Vivo has announced a new smartphone in its Y-series line.
  • The phone will run on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 680
  • This Vivo Y55 has a 6.44-inch screen.
The Vivo Y55 smartphone will be available on the market. Vivo has announced a new smartphone in its Y-series line.

The phone will run on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 4G, which is one of the newest chipsets for smartphones.

The chip inside the new Vivo Y55 has an octa-core.

This new phone has a 6.44-inch AMOLED capacitive touchscreen with a full-HD 1080 x 2400-pixel display.

Vivo Y55 price in Pakistan

The Vivo Y55 expected price in Pakistan is ₨ 57,999/-

Vivo Y55 full specs

BUILDOSAndroid 12 OS
UIFuntouchOS 12
Dimensions160.80 x 73.79 x 8.42mm
Weight182 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColoursMidnight Galaxy, Ice Dawn
FREQUENCY2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800)
PROCESSORCPUOcta core (4 x 2.4 GHz Kryo 265 + 4 x 1.9 GHz Kryo 265)
ChipsetQualcomm Snapdragon 680 4G
GPUAdreno 610
DISPLAYTechnologyAMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch
Size6.4 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2400 Pixels (~409 PPI)
MEMORYBuilt-in128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM
CardmicroSD Card, (supports up to 1TB)
CAMERAMainTriple Camera: 50 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), Dual LED Flash
FeaturesNight, Portrait, Photo, Double Exposure, Live Photo, Panorama, Slow Motion, Time-Lapse, Pro, Video
Front16 MP
CONNECTIVITYWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.1 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS
RadioFM Radio
USBUSB Type-C, USB On-The-Go
NFCYes
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), LTE-A
FEATURESSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display), Gyro, Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraGlass front, Plastic frame, Plastic back, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo/video editor
BATTERYCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
– Fast charging 44W
