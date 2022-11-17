Advertisement
Apple iPhone 15 Ultra price in Pakistan and specifications

  • Apple iPhone 15 Ultra price in Pakistan and features.

The iPhone “Pro Max” could be replaced by an “Ultra” model by Apple the following year. There are few information because the Apple iPhone 15 Ultra won’t go on sale for another year.

The cameras and screen on this phone will likely be superior than those on the model it replaces. Additionally, it will have more potent processors.

Work is handled by Apple’s A16 Bionic CPU and 8GB of RAM.

The biggest battery and highest pixel-density screen are found in this iPhone.

Apple’s iPhone 15 ultra sports three cameras: a 12 MP telephoto camera, a 12 MP ultra-wide angle sensor, and a 48 MP wide-angle primary camera with OIS. The phone has a 4700 mAh battery that powers it.

Apple iPhone 15 Ultra price in Pakistan

Apple iPhone 15 Ultra price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 431,999/-

Apple iPhone 15 Ultra Specifications

BuildOSIOS 16
DimensionsN/A
WeightN/A
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsVarious
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE
5G BandSA/NSA/Sub6
ProcessorCPU3.46 Ghz Hexa Core
ChipsetApple A16 Bionic
GPUApple GPU (5-core graphics)
DisplayTechnologySuper Retina XDR OLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch
Size6.7 Inches
Resolution1290 x 2796 Pixels (~458 PPI)
ProtectionIon-strengthened glass, oleophobic coating
MemoryBuilt-in128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM
CardNo
CameraMainTriple Camera: 48 MP + 12 MP + 48 MP, dual-LED dual-tone flash
FeaturesHDR (photo/panorama), Video (4K@24/25/30/60fps, 1080p@25/30/60/120/240fps, HDR, Dolby Vision HDR (up to 60fps), Cinematic mode (4K@30fps), stereo sound rec.)
Front12 MP
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.3 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, GALILEO, QZSS
USBLightning, USB 2.0
NFCYes
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A, 5G capable, EV-DO Rev.A 3.1 Mbps
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Barometer, Compass, Face ID, Gyro, Proximity, Ultra Wideband (UWB) support
AudioLightning to 3.5 mm headphone jack adapter, Speaker Phone
BrowserYes
MessagingiMessage, SMS (threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Email
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraEmergency SOS via satellite (SMS sending/receiving), Glass front + Gorilla Glass), Glass back + Gorilla Glass), IP68 dust/water resistant (up to 6m for 30 mins), Apple Pay (Visa, MasterCard, AMEX certified), Document editor
BatteryCapacity(Li-ion Non removable), 4700 mAh
– Fast battery charging

