Apple iPhone 15 Ultra price in Pakistan and specifications

Apple iPhone 15 Ultra price in Pakistan and features.

The iPhone “Pro Max” could be replaced by an “Ultra” model by Apple the following year. There are few information because the Apple iPhone 15 Ultra won’t go on sale for another year.

The cameras and screen on this phone will likely be superior than those on the model it replaces. Additionally, it will have more potent processors.

Advertisement

Work is handled by Apple’s A16 Bionic CPU and 8GB of RAM.

The biggest battery and highest pixel-density screen are found in this iPhone.

Apple’s iPhone 15 ultra sports three cameras: a 12 MP telephoto camera, a 12 MP ultra-wide angle sensor, and a 48 MP wide-angle primary camera with OIS. The phone has a 4700 mAh battery that powers it.

Apple iPhone 15 Ultra price in Pakistan

Apple iPhone 15 Ultra Specifications

Build OS IOS 16 Dimensions N/A Weight N/A SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Various Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE 5G Band SA/NSA/Sub6 Processor CPU 3.46 Ghz Hexa Core Chipset Apple A16 Bionic GPU Apple GPU (5-core graphics) Display Technology Super Retina XDR OLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch Size 6.7 Inches Resolution 1290 x 2796 Pixels (~458 PPI) Protection Ion-strengthened glass, oleophobic coating Memory Built-in 128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM Card No Camera Main Triple Camera: 48 MP + 12 MP + 48 MP, dual-LED dual-tone flash Features HDR (photo/panorama), Video (4K@24/25/30/60fps, 1080p@25/30/60/120/240fps, HDR, Dolby Vision HDR (up to 60fps), Cinematic mode (4K@30fps), stereo sound rec.) Front 12 MP Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, hotspot Bluetooth v5.3 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, GALILEO , QZSS USB Lightning, USB 2.0 NFC Yes Data GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A, 5G capable, EV-DO Rev.A 3.1 Mbps Features Sensors Accelerometer, Barometer, Compass, Face ID, Gyro, Proximity, Ultra Wideband (UWB) support Audio Lightning to 3.5 mm headphone jack adapter, Speaker Phone Browser Yes Messaging iMessage, SMS (threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Email Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Emergency SOS via satellite (SMS sending/receiving), Glass front + Gorilla Glass), Glass back + Gorilla Glass), IP68 dust /water resistant (up to 6m for 30 mins), Apple Pay (Visa, MasterCard, AMEX certified), Document editor Battery Capacity (Li-ion Non removable), 4700 mAh – Fast battery charging

Also Read iPhone 14 Pro Max Price in Pakistan and Specifications Apple has launched the highly-anticipated "iPhone 14" iPhone 14 Pro Max's 6GB...