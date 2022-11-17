Apple iPhone 15 Ultra price in Pakistan and specifications

iPhone 14 Pro Max Price in Pakistan and Specifications
Apple has launched the highly-anticipated "iPhone 14" iPhone 14 Pro Max's 6GB...
The iPhone “Pro Max” could be replaced by an “Ultra” model by Apple the following year. There are few information because the Apple iPhone 15 Ultra won’t go on sale for another year.
The cameras and screen on this phone will likely be superior than those on the model it replaces. Additionally, it will have more potent processors.
Work is handled by Apple’s A16 Bionic CPU and 8GB of RAM.
The biggest battery and highest pixel-density screen are found in this iPhone.
Apple’s iPhone 15 ultra sports three cameras: a 12 MP telephoto camera, a 12 MP ultra-wide angle sensor, and a 48 MP wide-angle primary camera with OIS. The phone has a 4700 mAh battery that powers it.
|Build
|OS
|IOS 16
|Dimensions
|N/A
|Weight
|N/A
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Various
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE
|5G Band
|SA/NSA/Sub6
|Processor
|CPU
|3.46 Ghz Hexa Core
|Chipset
|Apple A16 Bionic
|GPU
|Apple GPU (5-core graphics)
|Display
|Technology
|Super Retina XDR OLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch
|Size
|6.7 Inches
|Resolution
|1290 x 2796 Pixels (~458 PPI)
|Protection
|Ion-strengthened glass, oleophobic coating
|Memory
|Built-in
|128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM
|Card
|No
|Camera
|Main
|Triple Camera: 48 MP + 12 MP + 48 MP, dual-LED dual-tone flash
|Features
|HDR (photo/panorama), Video (4K@24/25/30/60fps, 1080p@25/30/60/120/240fps, HDR, Dolby Vision HDR (up to 60fps), Cinematic mode (4K@30fps), stereo sound rec.)
|Front
|12 MP
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.3 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, GALILEO, QZSS
|USB
|Lightning, USB 2.0
|NFC
|Yes
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A, 5G capable, EV-DO Rev.A 3.1 Mbps
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Barometer, Compass, Face ID, Gyro, Proximity, Ultra Wideband (UWB) support
|Audio
|Lightning to 3.5 mm headphone jack adapter, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|Yes
|Messaging
|iMessage, SMS (threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Email
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Emergency SOS via satellite (SMS sending/receiving), Glass front + Gorilla Glass), Glass back + Gorilla Glass), IP68 dust/water resistant (up to 6m for 30 mins), Apple Pay (Visa, MasterCard, AMEX certified), Document editor
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-ion Non removable), 4700 mAh
|– Fast battery charging
