Musk disbands Twitter’s board

Twitter plans to charge fee for Blue checkmark
Twitter is planning to charge $19.99 for the new Twitter Blue subscription....
Twitter’s board has been dissolved by Elon Musk, solidifying his authority.
After buying the company last week, the multi-billionaire will be its CEO.
He quickly reshaped the global political and media firm.
He is considering Twitter verification modifications and employment cutbacks.
The Washington Post stated that a first round of cutbacks might affect 25% of the company’s employees.
Twitter didn’t respond to the BBC’s report request.
As Mr. Musk recruits celebrities, top executives have been fired.
He will lead three enterprises after this shift. Mr. Musk runs Tesla, SpaceX, and Twitter.
He said he may leave the social media company.
According to a Monday SEC filing, Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey has rolled his entire holding of 18m shares, worth approximately $978m at $54.20, into the new private business.
Dorsey, who left Twitter’s board in May, endorsed Musk’s purchase.
“I trust only Elon. I trust his consciousness-expanding purpose “he tweeted after the company’s old management accepted the takeover.
Technology investor Jason Calacanis, who updated his Twitter bio to “chief meme officer,” said he was “hanging around at Twitter a little… during the transition”.
He asked for thoughts on advertising and video on social media.
Mr. Calacanis also asked how much individuals would pay to be verified, amid suggestions that Twitter may charge $20 per month to keep the blue ticks.
Mr. Musk replied “absolutely” to a Twitter user’s request to delete inactive accounts on Tuesday.
After the takeover, Tesla CEO Elon Musk renamed his Twitter account “Chief Twit.” It’s now “Twitter Complaint Hotline Operator”.
Another filing on Monday revealed that he runs Twitter alone.
Former CEO Parag Agrawal and chairman Bret Taylor are among the nine fired directors.
Baroness Martha Lane Fox, head of the British Chambers of Commerce, declined to comment.
