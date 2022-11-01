Musk disbands Twitter’s board

Twitter’s board is dissolved by Elon Musk,

The multi-billionaire will be its CEO.

He quickly reshaped the global political and media firm.

Advertisement

Twitter’s board has been dissolved by Elon Musk, solidifying his authority.

After buying the company last week, the multi-billionaire will be its CEO.

He quickly reshaped the global political and media firm.

He is considering Twitter verification modifications and employment cutbacks.

The Washington Post stated that a first round of cutbacks might affect 25% of the company’s employees.

Twitter didn’t respond to the BBC’s report request.

Advertisement

As Mr. Musk recruits celebrities, top executives have been fired.

He will lead three enterprises after this shift. Mr. Musk runs Tesla, SpaceX, and Twitter.

He said he may leave the social media company.

According to a Monday SEC filing, Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey has rolled his entire holding of 18m shares, worth approximately $978m at $54.20, into the new private business.

Dorsey, who left Twitter’s board in May, endorsed Musk’s purchase.

“I trust only Elon. I trust his consciousness-expanding purpose “he tweeted after the company’s old management accepted the takeover.

Advertisement

Technology investor Jason Calacanis, who updated his Twitter bio to “chief meme officer,” said he was “hanging around at Twitter a little… during the transition”.

He asked for thoughts on advertising and video on social media.

Mr. Calacanis also asked how much individuals would pay to be verified, amid suggestions that Twitter may charge $20 per month to keep the blue ticks.

Mr. Musk replied “absolutely” to a Twitter user’s request to delete inactive accounts on Tuesday.

After the takeover, Tesla CEO Elon Musk renamed his Twitter account “Chief Twit.” It’s now “Twitter Complaint Hotline Operator”.

Another filing on Monday revealed that he runs Twitter alone.

Advertisement

Former CEO Parag Agrawal and chairman Bret Taylor are among the nine fired directors.

Baroness Martha Lane Fox, head of the British Chambers of Commerce, declined to comment.

Advertisement

Also Read Twitter plans to charge fee for Blue checkmark Twitter is planning to charge $19.99 for the new Twitter Blue subscription....