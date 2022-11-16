OnePlus 8 Pro price in Pakistan & special features

OnePlus 8 Pro will have 8GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

The phone’s 4510 mAh battery supports 30W rapid charging.

OnePlus plans to release 8 Pro with cheaper price in Pakistan.

OnePlus plans to release 8 Pro with cheaper price in Pakistan, the first in a new series. The phone will be high-end, according to leaked information. A purported image of the OnePlus 8 Pro displays three rear lenses.

Unique lens alignment on the camera. OnePlus’s 8 Pro has a 48-megapixel main sensor, an 8-megapixel secondary lens, and a 48-megapixel and 5-megapixel third sensor. OnePlus 8 Pro’s front-facing camera is 16 MP.

The Snapdragon 865 plus powers the gadget. This top-rated chipset supports high-end specifications. OnePlus’ 8 Pro will have 8GB RAM. The smartphone’s RAM runs smoothly and doesn’t stop during processing.

OnePlus Pro has 128GB of internal storage. Phone storage can’t be expanded. OnePlus 8 Pro’s storage is its only weakness. Under-display fingerprint scanner protects phone’s info.

OnePlus 8 Pro can protect your data, so you can relax. The phone’s 4510 mAh battery supports 30W rapid charging. The new 8 Pros will join Samsung as a top company in the next years.

OnePlus 8 Pro price in Pakistan

The OnePlus 8 Pro price in Pakistan is Rs. 132,799/-

OnePlus 8 Pro specs

Build OS Android 10.0 OS UI OxygenOS 10 Dimensions 165.3 x 74.4 x 8.5 mm Weight 199 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Glacial Green, Ultramarine Blue, Onyx Black Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1800 / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 17(700), 18(800), 19(800), 20(800), 25(1900), 26(850), 28(700), 29(700), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500), 66(1700/2100) 5G Band 5G band 78(3500); SA/NSA Processor CPU Octa-core (1 x 2.84 GHz Kryo 585 + 3 x 2.42 GHz Kryo 585 + 4 x 1.8 GHz Kryo 585) Chipset Qualcomm SM8250 Snapdragon 865 (7 nm+) GPU Adreno 650 Display Technology Fluid AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 1B Colors, Mutitouch Size 6.8 Inches Resolution 1440 x 3168 Pixels (~513 PPI) Protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Extra Features HDR10+, 120Hz refresh rate Memory Built-in 128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM Card No Camera Main Quad Camera: 48 MP, f/1.8, 25mm (wide), 1/1.43″, omnidirectional PDAF, Laser AF, OIS + 8 MP, f/2.4, (telephoto), PDAF, OIS, 3x optical zoom + 48 MP, f/2.2, 13mm (ultrawide), 1/2.0″, PDAF + 5 MP, f/2.4, (depth), Dual LED Flash Features Auto-HDR, Digital Zoom , Auto Flash, Face detection, Touch to focus, Video ([email protected]/60fps, [email protected]/60/240fps, Auto HDR, gyro-EIS) Front 16 MP, f/2.5, (wide), 1/3″, Auto-HDR, Video ([email protected], gyro-EIS) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, DLNA, hotspot Bluetooth v5.1 with A2DP, aptX HD, LE GPS Yes + dual-band A-GPS with GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, SBAS USB 3.1, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector , USB On-The-Go NFC Yes Data GPRS , Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE-A (5CA) Cat18 1200/150 Mbps), 5G Capable 7.5 Gbps DL) Features Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical),, Gyro, Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, Dirac HD sound, DivX/Xvid/MP4/H.265 player, MP3/eAAC+/WMA/WAV/FLAC player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra IP68 dust/water resistant (up to 1.5m for 30 mins), Front glass + Gorilla Glass 6), back glass + Gorilla Glass 5), aluminum frame, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo/video editor Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 4510 mAh – Fast charging 30W, 50% in 23 min (advertised), Fast wireless charging 30W, 50% in 30 min (advertised), Reverse wireless charging 3W

