Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
OnePlus 8 Pro price in Pakistan & special features

OnePlus 8 Pro price in Pakistan & special features

Articles
Advertisement
OnePlus 8 Pro price in Pakistan & special features

OnePlus 8 Pro price in Pakistan & special features

Advertisement
  • OnePlus 8 Pro will have 8GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage.
  • The phone’s 4510 mAh battery supports 30W rapid charging.
  • OnePlus plans to release 8 Pro with cheaper price in Pakistan.
Advertisement

OnePlus plans to release 8 Pro with cheaper price in Pakistan, the first in a new series. The phone will be high-end, according to leaked information. A purported image of the OnePlus 8 Pro displays three rear lenses.

Unique lens alignment on the camera. OnePlus’s 8 Pro has a 48-megapixel main sensor, an 8-megapixel secondary lens, and a 48-megapixel and 5-megapixel third sensor. OnePlus 8 Pro’s front-facing camera is 16 MP.

The Snapdragon 865 plus powers the gadget. This top-rated chipset supports high-end specifications. OnePlus’ 8 Pro will have 8GB RAM. The smartphone’s RAM runs smoothly and doesn’t stop during processing.

OnePlus Pro has 128GB of internal storage. Phone storage can’t be expanded. OnePlus 8 Pro’s storage is its only weakness. Under-display fingerprint scanner protects phone’s info.

OnePlus 8 Pro can protect your data, so you can relax. The phone’s 4510 mAh battery supports 30W rapid charging. The new 8 Pros will join Samsung as a top company in the next years.

OnePlus 8 Pro price in Pakistan

Advertisement

The OnePlus 8 Pro price in Pakistan is Rs. 132,799/-

OnePlus 8 Pro specs

BuildOSAndroid 10.0 OS
UIOxygenOS 10
Dimensions165.3 x 74.4 x 8.5 mm
Weight199 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsGlacial Green, Ultramarine Blue, Onyx Black
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1800 / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 17(700), 18(800), 19(800), 20(800), 25(1900), 26(850), 28(700), 29(700), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500), 66(1700/2100)
5G Band5G band 78(3500); SA/NSA
ProcessorCPUOcta-core (1 x 2.84 GHz Kryo 585 + 3 x 2.42 GHz Kryo 585 + 4 x 1.8 GHz Kryo 585)
ChipsetQualcomm SM8250 Snapdragon 865 (7 nm+)
GPUAdreno 650
DisplayTechnologyFluid AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 1B Colors, Mutitouch
Size6.8 Inches
Resolution1440 x 3168 Pixels (~513 PPI)
ProtectionCorning Gorilla Glass 5
Extra FeaturesHDR10+, 120Hz refresh rate
MemoryBuilt-in128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM
CardNo
CameraMainQuad Camera: 48 MP, f/1.8, 25mm (wide), 1/1.43″, omnidirectional PDAF, Laser AF, OIS + 8 MP, f/2.4, (telephoto), PDAF, OIS, 3x optical zoom + 48 MP, f/2.2, 13mm (ultrawide), 1/2.0″, PDAF + 5 MP, f/2.4, (depth), Dual LED Flash
FeaturesAuto-HDR, Digital Zoom, Auto Flash, Face detection, Touch to focus, Video ([email protected]/60fps, [email protected]/60/240fps, Auto HDR, gyro-EIS)
Front16 MP, f/2.5, (wide), 1/3″, Auto-HDR, Video ([email protected], gyro-EIS)
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, DLNA, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.1 with A2DP, aptX HD, LE
GPSYes + dual-band A-GPS with GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, SBAS
USB3.1, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector, USB On-The-Go
NFCYes
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE-A (5CA) Cat18 1200/150 Mbps), 5G Capable 7.5 Gbps DL)
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical),, Gyro, Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, Dirac HD sound, DivX/Xvid/MP4/H.265 player, MP3/eAAC+/WMA/WAV/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraIP68 dust/water resistant (up to 1.5m for 30 mins), Front glass + Gorilla Glass 6), back glass + Gorilla Glass 5), aluminum frame, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo/video editor
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 4510 mAh
– Fast charging 30W, 50% in 23 min (advertised), Fast wireless charging 30W, 50% in 30 min (advertised), Reverse wireless charging 3W
Advertisement

Also Read

Vivo X80 Pro vs OnePlus 10 Pro vs OPPO Find X5 Pro: detail Specs Comparison
Vivo X80 Pro vs OnePlus 10 Pro vs OPPO Find X5 Pro: detail Specs Comparison

The latest Vivo flagship has just been released in the European market:...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story