OPPO F17 pro price in Pakistan and specifications

Oppo a16 price in Pakistan and full specifications
Oppo a16 price in Pakistan and features. The Oppo A16 is on...
Oppo F17 Pro is currently available in the market, the phone has the most recent MediaTek Helio P95 chipset. 8GB of RAM is included in the Oppo F17 Pro.
The SoC and RAM of the smartphone can handle the majority of games and programs.
The smartphone’s 128 gigabytes of storage are more than enough for modern needs and are capable of holding any amount of data.
The 6.43-inch AMOLED display on the Oppo F17 Pro performs brilliantly in direct sunlight.
The screen features a 1080 by 2400 pixel resolution.
Oppo F17 Pro Price in Pakistan is Rs. 44,999/-
|BUILD
|OS
|Android 10.0 OS
|UI
|ColorOS 7.2
|Dimensions
|160.1 x 73.8 x 7.5 mm
|Weight
|164 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Magic Blue, Matte Black, Metallic White
|FREQUENCY
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|PROCESSOR
|CPU
|Octa-core (2 x 2.2 GHz Cortex-A75 + 6 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)
|Chipset
|Mediatek Helio P95 (12 nm)
|GPU
|PowerVR GM9446
|DISPLAY
|Technology
|Super AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.4 Inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 Pixels (~409 PPI)
|Protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3+
|Extra Features
|430 nits typ. brightness (advertised)
|MEMORY
|Built-in
|128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM, UFS 2.1
|Card
|microSDXC (dedicated slot)
|CAMERA
|Main
|Quad Camera: 48 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), 1/2.0″, PDAF + 8 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide), 1/4.0″ + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash
|Features
|Phase detection, Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected], [email protected]/120fps, gyro-EIS)
|Front
|Dual 16 MP, f/2.4, (wide), 1/3
|CONNECTIVITY
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.0 with A2DP, LE, apt-X HD
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, GALILEO, QZSS
|Radio
|FM Radio
|USB
|2.0, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|No
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/11.5 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
|FEATURES
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264/FLAC player, MP3/eAAC+/WAV player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document editor, Photo/video editor
|BATTERY
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 4015 mAh
|– Fast charging 30W, 50% in 30 min, 100% in 53 min (advertised), VOOC 4.0
Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.