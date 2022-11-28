Advertisement
OPPO F17 pro price in Pakistan and specifications

  • OPPO F17 pro price in Pakistan and features.

Oppo F17 Pro is currently available in the market, the phone has the most recent MediaTek Helio P95 chipset. 8GB of RAM is included in the Oppo F17 Pro.

The SoC and RAM of the smartphone can handle the majority of games and programs.

The smartphone’s 128 gigabytes of storage are more than enough for modern needs and are capable of holding any amount of data.

The 6.43-inch AMOLED display on the Oppo F17 Pro performs brilliantly in direct sunlight.

The screen features a 1080 by 2400 pixel resolution.

Oppo F17 Pro Price in Pakistan

Oppo F17 Pro Price in Pakistan is Rs. 44,999/-

Oppo F17 Pro Specifications

BUILDOSAndroid 10.0 OS
UIColorOS 7.2
Dimensions160.1 x 73.8 x 7.5 mm
Weight164 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsMagic Blue, Matte Black, Metallic White
FREQUENCY2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
PROCESSORCPUOcta-core (2 x 2.2 GHz Cortex-A75 + 6 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)
ChipsetMediatek Helio P95 (12 nm)
GPUPowerVR GM9446
DISPLAYTechnologySuper AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.4 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2400 Pixels (~409 PPI)
ProtectionCorning Gorilla Glass 3+
Extra Features430 nits typ. brightness (advertised)
MEMORYBuilt-in128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM, UFS 2.1
CardmicroSDXC (dedicated slot)
CAMERAMainQuad Camera: 48 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), 1/2.0″, PDAF + 8 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide), 1/4.0″ + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash
FeaturesPhase detection, Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected][email protected]/120fps, gyro-EIS)
FrontDual 16 MP, f/2.4, (wide), 1/3
CONNECTIVITYWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE, apt-X HD
GPSYes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, GALILEO, QZSS
RadioFM Radio
USB2.0, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector, USB On-The-Go
NFCNo
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/11.5 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
FEATURESSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264/FLAC player, MP3/eAAC+/WAV player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraActive noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document editor, Photo/video editor
BATTERYCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 4015 mAh
– Fast charging 30W, 50% in 30 min, 100% in 53 min (advertised), VOOC 4.0

