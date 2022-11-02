Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Realme 10 price in Pakistan & specs

Realme 10 price in Pakistan & specs

Articles
Advertisement
Realme 10 price in Pakistan & specs

Realme 10

Advertisement
  • The Realme 10 has three rear cameras.
  • The phone will have a 6.4-inch AMOLED screen with Full HD Plus resolution and 90 Hz refresh rate.
  • It will also have an octa-core MediaTek Helio G99 processor and 8GB of RAM.
Advertisement

The first Realme 10 rumours appeared on the NBTC, BIS, EEC, and Indonesia Telecom certification websites 8 months after the Realme 9 series launched.

The RMX3630 model was seen in the databases of several regulators at the same time. The Thai NBTC even lists the name “Realme 10” for the device.

This device will come with 4G. The 6.4-inch AMOLED screen boasts Full HD Plus resolution and a 90 Hz refresh rate.

The phone has an octa-core MediaTek Helio G99 processor and 8GB of RAM. The Realme 10 has three rear cameras. The rear camera has a 50MP primary sensor and a 2MP ultra-wide-angle lens for stunning images and videos.

The phone is powered by a 5000 mAh battery.

Also Read

Realme C33 price in Pakistan & specifications
Realme C33 price in Pakistan & specifications

The Realme C33 will be on the market soon. The phone has...

Advertisement

Realme 10 price in Pakistan

Realme 10 price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 39,999/-

Realme 10 specs

BuildOSAndroid 12 OS
UIRealme UI 3.0
DimensionsN/A
WeightN/A
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsSilver, Blue, Black
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
ProcessorCPUOcta-core (2 x 2.2 GHz Cortex-A76 + 6 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)
ChipsetMediaTek MT8781 Helio G99 (6nm)
GPUMali-G57 MC2
DisplayTechnologyAMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch
Size6.4 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2400 Pixels (~409 PPI)
ProtectionCorning Gorilla Glass
MemoryBuilt-in128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM, UFS 2.2
CardmicroSD Card, (supports up to 1TB)
CameraMainDual Camera: 50 MP + 2 MP, LED Flash
FeaturesGeo-tagging, Phase detection, HDR, Panorama, Video ([email protected])
Front16 MP
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.1 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS
RadioFM Radio (Unspecified)
USBUSB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCNo
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/11.5 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side-mounted), Gyro, Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, 24-bit/192kHz audio, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraGlass front, plastic frame, plastic back, Document viewer, Photo/video editor
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
– Fast charging 33W
Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story