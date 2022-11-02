Realme 10 price in Pakistan & specs

The Realme 10 has three rear cameras.

The phone will have a 6.4-inch AMOLED screen with Full HD Plus resolution and 90 Hz refresh rate.

It will also have an octa-core MediaTek Helio G99 processor and 8GB of RAM.

The first Realme 10 rumours appeared on the NBTC, BIS, EEC, and Indonesia Telecom certification websites 8 months after the Realme 9 series launched.

The RMX3630 model was seen in the databases of several regulators at the same time. The Thai NBTC even lists the name “Realme 10” for the device.

This device will come with 4G.

The rear camera has a 50MP primary sensor and a 2MP ultra-wide-angle lens for stunning images and videos.

The phone is powered by a 5000 mAh battery.

Realme 10 price in Pakistan

Realme 10 price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 39,999/-

Realme 10 specs

Build OS Android 12 OS UI Realme UI 3.0 Dimensions N/A Weight N/A SIM Dual Sim , Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Silver, Blue, Black Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500) Processor CPU Octa-core (2 x 2.2 GHz Cortex-A76 + 6 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55) Chipset MediaTek MT8781 Helio G99 (6nm) GPU Mali-G57 MC2 Display Technology AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen , Multitouch Size 6.4 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 Pixels (~409 PPI) Protection Corning Gorilla Glass Memory Built-in 128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM, UFS 2.2 Card microSD Card, (supports up to 1TB) Camera Main Dual Camera: 50 MP + 2 MP, LED Flash Features Geo-tagging, Phase detection, HDR, Panorama, Video ([email protected]) Front 16 MP Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, hotspot Bluetooth v5.1 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS Radio FM Radio (Unspecified) USB USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go NFC No Data GPRS , Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/11.5 Mbps), 4G LTE-A Features Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side-mounted), Gyro, Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, 24-bit/192kHz audio, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Glass front, plastic frame, plastic back, Document viewer, Photo/video editor Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh – Fast charging 33W