Samsung Galaxy A40 price in Pakistan & special features

Samsung has shown its new Galaxy A40 with fair price in Pakistan, and today Geekbench released its full specifications.
Samsung Galaxy A40 will compete with and against china companies. Samsung’s Galaxy A40 will have a 5.9-inch Super AMOLED display with 1080 x 2280 pixels with 416 pixel density, according to current information.
Samsung’s Galaxy A40 boasts 64GB of ROM and 4GB of RAM for seamless multitasking. Samsung Galaxy A40 has Exynos 7885 Octa, the company’s best chipset, and an octa-core 1.8 GHz processor.
Samsung’s Galaxy A40 has Android 9.0 Pie and One UI. These phones are for those that desire a cheap option. Samsung A40’s 4000 mAh battery lets you play games and view films for hours.
The camera Samsung Galaxy A40 includes a 16 MP + 5 MP dual primary camera with Exposure compensation, ISO, and HDR Mode, and a 25 MP selfie camera.
You can choose your favourite colour while buying a Samsung Galaxy A40. Galaxy A40 will release in Pakistan with its other variations at the same price and date.
The Samsung Galaxy A40 price in Pakistan is Rs. 30,999/-
|Build
|OS
|Android 9.0 (Pie)
|UI
|Samsung Experience UI
|Dimensions
|144.3 x 69.1 x 7.9 mm
|Weight
|140 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Black, White, Blue, Coral
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|Processor
|CPU
|Octa-core (2 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A73 + 6 x 1.6 GHz Cortex-A53)
|Chipset
|Exynos 7885 Octa (14 nm)
|GPU
|Mali-G71
|Display
|Technology
|Super AMOLED capacitive touchscreen, 16M colors, Multitouch
|Size
|5.9 Inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2340 Pixels (~437 PPI)
|Memory
|Built-in
|64GB Built-in, 4GB RAM
|Card
|microSD card (supports up to 512GB) (dedicated slot)
|Camera
|Main
|Dual 16 MP, f/2.0, PDAF + 5 MP, f/2.2, 12mm, (ultrawide), LED Flash
|Features
|Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, panorama, HDR, Video (2160p@30fps, 1080p@30fps)
|Front
|25 MP, Video (1080p@30fps)
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, WiFi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.0 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS
|Radio
|FM Radio
|USB
|2.0, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector
|NFC
|Yes
|Data
|GPRS, EDGE, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE-A (2CA) Cat12 600/150 Mbps)
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass, Fingerprint (rear mounted)
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, MP3/WAV/WMA/eAAC+/FLAC player, MP4/WMV/H.265 player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, ANT+ support, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 3100 mAh
|– Fast battery charging 15W
