Samsung Galaxy A40 price in Pakistan & special features

  • Samsung Galaxy A40 will have a 5.9-inch Super AMOLED display with 1080 x 2280 pixels.
  • Exynos 7885 Octa, the company’s best chipset, and an octa-core 1.8 GHz processor.
  • Samsung A40’s 4000 mAh battery lets you play games and view films for hours.
Samsung has shown its new Galaxy A40 with fair price in Pakistan, and today Geekbench released its full specifications.

Samsung Galaxy A40 will compete with and against china companies. Samsung’s Galaxy A40 will have a 5.9-inch Super AMOLED display with 1080 x 2280 pixels with 416 pixel density, according to current information.

Samsung’s Galaxy A40 boasts 64GB of ROM and 4GB of RAM for seamless multitasking. Samsung Galaxy A40 has Exynos 7885 Octa, the company’s best chipset, and an octa-core 1.8 GHz processor.

Samsung’s Galaxy A40 has Android 9.0 Pie and One UI. These phones are for those that desire a cheap option. Samsung A40’s 4000 mAh battery lets you play games and view films for hours.

The camera Samsung Galaxy A40 includes a 16 MP + 5 MP dual primary camera with Exposure compensation, ISO, and HDR Mode, and a 25 MP selfie camera.

You can choose your favourite colour while buying a Samsung Galaxy A40. Galaxy A40 will release in Pakistan with its other variations at the same price and date.

Samsung Galaxy A40 price in Pakistan

The Samsung Galaxy A40 price in Pakistan is Rs. 30,999/-

Samsung Galaxy A40 specs

BuildOSAndroid 9.0 (Pie)
UISamsung Experience UI
Dimensions144.3 x 69.1 x 7.9 mm
Weight140 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsBlack, White, Blue, Coral
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
ProcessorCPUOcta-core (2 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A73 + 6 x 1.6 GHz Cortex-A53)
ChipsetExynos 7885 Octa (14 nm)
GPUMali-G71
DisplayTechnologySuper AMOLED capacitive touchscreen, 16M colors, Multitouch
Size5.9 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2340 Pixels (~437 PPI)
MemoryBuilt-in64GB Built-in, 4GB RAM
CardmicroSD card (supports up to 512GB) (dedicated slot)
CameraMainDual 16 MP, f/2.0, PDAF + 5 MP, f/2.2, 12mm, (ultrawide), LED Flash
FeaturesGeo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, panorama, HDR, Video (2160p@30fps, 1080p@30fps)
Front25 MP, Video (1080p@30fps)
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, WiFi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS
RadioFM Radio
USB2.0, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector
NFCYes
DataGPRSEDGE, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE-A (2CA) Cat12 600/150 Mbps)
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass, Fingerprint (rear mounted)
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP3/WAV/WMA/eAAC+/FLAC player, MP4/WMV/H.265 player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraActive noise cancellation with dedicated mic, ANT+ support, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 3100 mAh
– Fast battery charging 15W

Samsung rolls out its cheapest 5G smartphone Galaxy A42
Samsung rolls out its cheapest 5G smartphone Galaxy A42

Samsung has introduced its cheapest 5G smartphone Galaxy A42. Samsung unveiled the...

