Samsung Galaxy A40 price in Pakistan & special features

Samsung has shown its new Galaxy A40 with fair price in Pakistan, and today Geekbench released its full specifications.

Samsung Galaxy A40 will compete with and against china companies. Samsung’s Galaxy A40 will have a 5.9-inch Super AMOLED display with 1080 x 2280 pixels with 416 pixel density, according to current information.

Samsung’s Galaxy A40 boasts 64GB of ROM and 4GB of RAM for seamless multitasking. Samsung Galaxy A40 has Exynos 7885 Octa, the company’s best chipset, and an octa-core 1.8 GHz processor.

Samsung’s Galaxy A40 has Android 9.0 Pie and One UI. These phones are for those that desire a cheap option. Samsung A40’s 4000 mAh battery lets you play games and view films for hours.

The camera Samsung Galaxy A40 includes a 16 MP + 5 MP dual primary camera with Exposure compensation, ISO, and HDR Mode, and a 25 MP selfie camera.

You can choose your favourite colour while buying a Samsung Galaxy A40. Galaxy A40 will release in Pakistan with its other variations at the same price and date.

Samsung Galaxy A40 price in Pakistan

The Samsung Galaxy A40 price in Pakistan is Rs. 30,999/-

Samsung Galaxy A40 specs

Build OS Android 9.0 (Pie) UI Samsung Experience UI Dimensions 144.3 x 69.1 x 7. 9 mm Weight 140 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Black, White, Blue, Coral Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500) Processor CPU Octa-core (2 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A73 + 6 x 1.6 GHz Cortex-A53) Chipset Exynos 7885 Octa (14 nm) GPU Mali-G71 Display Technology Super AMOLED capacitive touchscreen, 16M colors, Multitouch Size 5.9 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2340 Pixels (~437 PPI) Memory Built-in 64GB Built-in, 4GB RAM Card microSD card (supports up to 512GB) (dedicated slot) Camera Main Dual 16 MP, f/2.0, PDAF + 5 MP, f/2.2, 12mm, (ultrawide), LED Flash Features Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, panorama, HDR, Video (2160p@30fps, 1080p@30fps) Front 25 MP, Video (1080p@30fps) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, WiFi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS Radio FM Radio USB 2.0, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector NFC Yes Data GPRS , EDGE , 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE-A (2CA) Cat12 600/150 Mbps) Features Sensors Accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass, Fingerprint (rear mounted) Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP3/WAV/WMA/eAAC+/FLAC player, MP4/WMV/H.265 player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, ANT+ support, Photo/video editor, Document viewer Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 3100 mAh – Fast battery charging 15W

