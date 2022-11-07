Tecno Camon 19 Pro Price in Pakistan and specs

Tecno Camon 19 price in Pakistan & features
The new Camon 19 will be released soon by the phone company...
Tecno Camon 19 Pro is currently available in the market, the MediaTek Helio G96 chipset is available in the new phone.
The Tecno Camon 19 Pro can perform high-end tasks on it due to its Octa-Core processor and robust chipset.
The 6.8-inch screen of the new Tecno Camon 19 Pro has a resolution of 1080 x 2460.
The device is powered by a 5000 mAh Li-Po battery that cannot be removed and only supports 33W fast charging.
Tecno Camon 19 Pro price in Pakistan is Rs. 49,999/-
|Build
|OS
|Android 12 OS
|UI
|HIOS 8.6
|Dimensions
|166.8 x 74.6 x 8.6 mm
|Weight
|N/A
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Polar Blue, Eco Black, Mondrian
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 28(700), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|Processor
|CPU
|Octa-core (2 x 2.05 GHz Cortex-A76 + 6 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)
|Chipset
|Mediatek MT6781 Helio G96 (12 nm)
|GPU
|Mali-G57 MC2
|Display
|Technology
|IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.8 Inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2460 Pixels (~395 PPI)
|Extra Features
|120Hz
|Memory
|Built-in
|128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM
|Card
|microSD Card, (Unspecified)
|Camera
|Main
|Triple Camera: 64 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), PDAF, OIS + 50 MP, 50mm (telephoto), PDAF, 2x zoom + 3rd camera unspecified, Quad LED Flash
|Features
|Geo-tagging, Face detection, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected])
|Front
|32 MP, (wide), Dual LED Flash, Video ([email protected])
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.1 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support
|Radio
|FM Radio
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|No
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE Cat4 150/50 Mbps)
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Fingerprint (side mounted), Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Photo/video editor, Document viewer
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
|– Fast charging 33W
