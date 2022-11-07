Tecno Camon 19 Pro Price in Pakistan and specs

Tecno Camon 19 Pro Price in Pakistan and features.

Tecno Camon 19 Pro is currently available in the market, the MediaTek Helio G96 chipset is available in the new phone.

The Tecno Camon 19 Pro can perform high-end tasks on it due to its Octa-Core processor and robust chipset.

The 6.8-inch screen of the new Tecno Camon 19 Pro has a resolution of 1080 x 2460.

The device is powered by a 5000 mAh Li-Po battery that cannot be removed and only supports 33W fast charging.

Tecno Camon 19 Pro price in Pakistan

Tecno Camon 19 Pro price in Pakistan is Rs. 49,999/- Tecno Camon 19 Pro Specifications Build OS Android 12 OS UI HIOS 8.6 Dimensions 166.8 x 74.6 x 8.6 mm Weight N/A SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Polar Blue, Eco Black, Mondrian Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 28(700), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500) Processor CPU Octa-core (2 x 2.05 GHz Cortex-A76 + 6 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55) Chipset Mediatek MT6781 Helio G96 (12 nm) GPU Mali-G57 MC2 Display Technology IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.8 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2460 Pixels (~395 PPI) Extra Features 120Hz Memory Built-in 128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM Card microSD Card, (Unspecified) Camera Main Triple Camera: 64 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), PDAF, OIS + 50 MP, 50mm (telephoto), PDAF, 2x zoom + 3rd camera unspecified, Quad LED Flash Features Geo-tagging, Face detection, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected]) Front 32 MP, (wide), Dual LED Flash, Video ([email protected]) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.1 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support Radio FM Radio USB USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go NFC No Data GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE Cat4 150/50 Mbps) Features Sensors Accelerometer, Fingerprint (side mounted), Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Photo/video editor, Document viewer Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh – Fast charging 33W