Tecno Camon 19 Pro Price in Pakistan and specs
  • Tecno Camon 19 Pro Price in Pakistan and features.

Tecno Camon 19 Pro is currently available in the market, the MediaTek Helio G96 chipset is available in the new phone.

The Tecno Camon 19 Pro can perform high-end tasks on it due to its Octa-Core processor and robust chipset.

The 6.8-inch screen of the new Tecno Camon 19 Pro has a resolution of 1080 x 2460.

The device is powered by a 5000 mAh Li-Po battery that cannot be removed and only supports 33W fast charging.

Tecno Camon 19 Pro price in Pakistan

Tecno Camon 19 Pro price in Pakistan is Rs. 49,999/-

Tecno Camon 19 Pro Specifications

BuildOSAndroid 12 OS
UIHIOS 8.6
Dimensions166.8 x 74.6 x 8.6 mm
WeightN/A
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsPolar Blue, Eco Black, Mondrian
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 28(700), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
ProcessorCPUOcta-core (2 x 2.05 GHz Cortex-A76 + 6 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)
ChipsetMediatek MT6781 Helio G96 (12 nm)
GPUMali-G57 MC2
DisplayTechnologyIPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.8 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2460 Pixels (~395 PPI)
Extra Features120Hz
MemoryBuilt-in128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM
CardmicroSD Card, (Unspecified)
CameraMainTriple Camera: 64 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), PDAF, OIS + 50 MP, 50mm (telephoto), PDAF, 2x zoom + 3rd camera unspecified, Quad LED Flash
FeaturesGeo-tagging, Face detection, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected])
Front32 MP, (wide), Dual LED Flash, Video ([email protected])
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.1 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support
RadioFM Radio
USBUSB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCNo
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE Cat4 150/50 Mbps)
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Fingerprint (side mounted), Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraPhoto/video editor, Document viewer
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
– Fast charging 33W
Also Read

Tecno Camon 19 price in Pakistan & features
Tecno Camon 19 price in Pakistan & features

The new Camon 19 will be released soon by the phone company...

