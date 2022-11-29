Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
  • News
  • Sci-Tech
  • Vivo S1 Pro price in Pakistan & full specifications
Vivo S1 Pro price in Pakistan & full specifications

Vivo S1 Pro price in Pakistan & full specifications

Articles
Advertisement
Vivo S1 Pro price in Pakistan & full specifications

Vivo S1 Pro price in Pakistan & full specifications

Advertisement
  • The Vivo S1 Pro smartphone will be available for purchase at the market.
  • This device is powered by a top-tier chipset from a major player in the industry.
  • The phone is powered by a 4500 mAh battery.
Advertisement

The Vivo S1 Pro smartphone will be available for purchase in the market. This model has a lot of great features that will make the next phone better than the last one.

The Vivo S1 Pro has a more powerful SoC, more storage space, the best RAM, and a better front camera. This device is run by a top-of-the-line chipset made by a big name in the industry.

The new Vivo S1 Pro has either 6 or 8 gigabytes of RAM, which lets it quickly switch between tasks. The phone can hold 128 or 256 GB of information. A 4500 mAh battery gives the phone power.

Vivo S1 Pro price in Pakistan

The Vivo S1 Pro  price in Pakistan is ₨ 39,999/-

Advertisement

Vivo S1 Pro specifications

BUILDOSAndroid 9.0 (Pie)
UIFuntouch 9.2
Dimensions159.2 x 75.19 x 8.6 mm
Weight186 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColoursMystic Black, jazzy Blue, Dreamy White
FREQUENCY2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 8(900), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
PROCESSORCPUOcta-core (4 x 2.0 GHz Kryo 260 Gold + 4 x 1.8 GHz Kryo 260 Silver)
ChipsetQualcomm SDM665 Snapdragon 665 (11 nm)
GPUAdreno 610
DISPLAYTechnologySuper AMOLED capacitive touchscreen, 16M colors, Multitouch
Size6.38 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2340 Pixels (~404 PPI)
MEMORYBuilt-in128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM
CardmicroSD Card, (supports up to 256GB)
CAMERAMainQuad Camera: 48 MP, f/1.8, (wide), 1/2″, PDAF + 8 MP, f/2.2, 13mm (ultrawide), 1/4″ + 2 MP, f/2.4, 1/5″, (dedicated macro camera) + 2 MP, f/2.4, depth sensor, LED Flash
FeaturesPhase detection, Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected][email protected])
Front32 MP, f/2.0, HDR, Video ([email protected])
CONNECTIVITYWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO
USB2.0, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector, USB On-The-Go
NFCNo
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
FEATURESSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraActive noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo/video editor
BATTERYCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 4500 mAh
– Fast battery charging 18W

Also Read

vivo s15 pro price in Pakistan & details
vivo s15 pro price in Pakistan & details

vivo s15 pro price in Pakistan Expected Price of Vivo S15 Pro...

Advertisement

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Infinix Note 11 price in Pakistan and specifications
Infinix Note 11 price in Pakistan and specifications
Oppo A33 price in Pakistan and specifications
Oppo A33 price in Pakistan and specifications
Tecno camon 19 pro price in Pakistan and features
Tecno camon 19 pro price in Pakistan and features
OPPO F17 pro price in Pakistan & specifications
OPPO F17 pro price in Pakistan & specifications
Samsung Galaxy A51 price in Pakistan & specs
Samsung Galaxy A51 price in Pakistan & specs
WhatsApp proactively ban 8.1m Indian users over 23m accounts
WhatsApp proactively ban 8.1m Indian users over 23m accounts
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story