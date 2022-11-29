Vivo S1 Pro price in Pakistan & full specifications

The Vivo S1 Pro smartphone will be available for purchase at the market.

The Vivo S1 Pro smartphone will be available for purchase in the market. This model has a lot of great features that will make the next phone better than the last one.

The Vivo S1 Pro has a more powerful SoC, more storage space, the best RAM, and a better front camera. This device is run by a top-of-the-line chipset made by a big name in the industry.

The new Vivo S1 Pro has either 6 or 8 gigabytes of RAM, which lets it quickly switch between tasks. The phone can hold 128 or 256 GB of information. A 4500 mAh battery gives the phone power.

Vivo S1 Pro price in Pakistan

The Vivo S1 Pro price in Pakistan is ₨ 39,999/- Advertisement Vivo S1 Pro specifications BUILD OS Android 9.0 (Pie) UI Funtouch 9.2 Dimensions 159.2 x 75.19 x 8.6 mm Weight 186 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colours Mystic Black, jazzy Blue, Dreamy White FREQUENCY 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 8(900), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500) PROCESSOR CPU Octa-core (4 x 2.0 GHz Kryo 260 Gold + 4 x 1.8 GHz Kryo 260 Silver) Chipset Qualcomm SDM665 Snapdragon 665 (11 nm) GPU Adreno 610 DISPLAY Technology Super AMOLED capacitive touchscreen, 16M colors, Multitouch Size 6.38 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2340 Pixels (~404 PPI) MEMORY Built-in 128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM Card microSD Card, (supports up to 256GB) CAMERA Main Quad Camera: 48 MP, f/1.8, (wide), 1/2″, PDAF + 8 MP, f/2.2, 13mm (ultrawide), 1/4″ + 2 MP, f/2.4, 1/5″, (dedicated macro camera) + 2 MP, f/2.4, depth sensor, LED Flash Features Phase detection, Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected], [email protected]) Front 32 MP, f/2.0, HDR, Video ([email protected]) CONNECTIVITY WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO USB 2.0, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector, USB On-The-Go NFC No Data GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A FEATURES Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo/video editor BATTERY Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 4500 mAh – Fast battery charging 18W