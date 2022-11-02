Vivo V21e Price in Pakistan and Features

Vivo V21e Price in Pakistan and specifications.

Vivo V21e smartphone is currently available in the market, this phone is equipped with the potent Snapdragon 720 CPU.

Three cameras are located on the back of the V21e smartphone.

Advertisement

The Vivo Sharp V21e will operate quickly with 6GB of RAM. The device’s chipset and RAM enable it to finish tasks swiftly.

The V21e’s internal storage capacity of 128 gigabytes can save a lot of material for later use.

The Vivo V21e’s Octa-Core CPU runs @ 2.3 GHz.

The phone’s 6.4-inch screen has a resolution of 1080 x 2400. The phone is powered by a 4000 mAh battery.

Vivo V21e Price in Pakistan

Vivo V21e price in Pakistan is Rs. 46,999/-

Advertisement

Vivo V21e Specifications

Build OS Android 11 OS UI Funtouch OS 11.1 Dimensions 161.2 x 74.4 x 7.4 mm Weight 171 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Roman Black, Diamond Flare Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 28(700), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500) Processor CPU 2. 3Ghz Octa Core Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G GPU Adreno 618 Display Technology AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.44 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 Pixels (~409 PPI) Memory Built-in 128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM Card microSDXC (dedicated slot) Camera Main Triple Camera: 64 MP, f/1.9, 26mm (wide), 1/1.72″, PDAF + 8 MP , f/2.2, 16mm (ultrawide), 1/4.0″, AF + 2 MP , f/2.4, (macro), LED Flash Features Phase detection, touch focus, Geo-tagging, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected], [email protected]/60fps, gyro-EIS) Front 44 MP, f/2.0, (wide), AF, HDR, Video ([email protected], [email protected]) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.1 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS Radio FM Radio USB USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go NFC No Data GPRS, Edge, 3G HSPA, 4G LTE Features Sensors Accelerometer , Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, 24-bit/192kHz audio, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Glass front, AG Glass back, plastic frame, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo/video editor Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 4000 mAh – Fast charging 33W, 66% in 30 min ( advertised )

Also Read Vivo Y33T price in Pakistan & features The Vivo Y33T will be available for the market. The phone is...