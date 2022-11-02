Vivo V21e Price in Pakistan and Features

Vivo Y33T price in Pakistan & features
The Vivo Y33T will be available for the market. The phone is...
Vivo V21e smartphone is currently available in the market, this phone is equipped with the potent Snapdragon 720 CPU.
Three cameras are located on the back of the V21e smartphone.
The Vivo Sharp V21e will operate quickly with 6GB of RAM. The device’s chipset and RAM enable it to finish tasks swiftly.
The V21e’s internal storage capacity of 128 gigabytes can save a lot of material for later use.
The Vivo V21e’s Octa-Core CPU runs @ 2.3 GHz.
The phone’s 6.4-inch screen has a resolution of 1080 x 2400. The phone is powered by a 4000 mAh battery.
Vivo V21e price in Pakistan is Rs. 46,999/-
|Build
|OS
|Android 11 OS
|UI
|Funtouch OS 11.1
|Dimensions
|161.2 x 74.4 x 7.4 mm
|Weight
|171 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Roman Black, Diamond Flare
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 28(700), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|Processor
|CPU
|2.3Ghz Octa Core
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G
|GPU
|Adreno 618
|Display
|Technology
|AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.44 Inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 Pixels (~409 PPI)
|Memory
|Built-in
|128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM
|Card
|microSDXC (dedicated slot)
|Camera
|Main
|Triple Camera: 64 MP, f/1.9, 26mm (wide), 1/1.72″, PDAF + 8 MP, f/2.2, 16mm (ultrawide), 1/4.0″, AF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro), LED Flash
|Features
|Phase detection, touch focus, Geo-tagging, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected], [email protected]/60fps, gyro-EIS)
|Front
|44 MP, f/2.0, (wide), AF, HDR, Video ([email protected], [email protected])
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.1 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS
|Radio
|FM Radio
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|No
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G HSPA, 4G LTE
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, 24-bit/192kHz audio, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Glass front, AG Glass back, plastic frame, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo/video editor
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 4000 mAh
|– Fast charging 33W, 66% in 30 min (advertised)
Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.